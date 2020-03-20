Prince Albert Of Monaco Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus also known as COVID-19, as per the royal palace reports of March 19. According to international media reports, Monaco authorities have confirmed that the 62-year-old monarch tested positive for the pandemic at the start of this week. It is believed that his diagnosis makes him the first known head of state to be infected with the virus.

The news comes just nine days after he was photographed sitting opposite Britain's Prince Charles at a WaterAid charity event in London. The palace reportedly said that Albert's health 'does not inspire any concern' and added that he was continuing to work from his private apartments.

Deeply concerned I received the news of being affected by #COVID19 of Prince of🇲🇨, His Serene Highness, Albert II, an excellent friend of🇦🇱. Wishing him a quick&complete healing, I express to His Serene Highness, His family&all the people of🇲🇨my solidarity&support of the🇦🇱people! pic.twitter.com/n8cDt2s1vu — Ilir Meta (@ilirmetazyrtar) March 19, 2020

READ: Kylian Mbappe Bound To Move To Real Madrid, Says Monaco Vice-president

BREAKING: Palace says Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for new coronavirus https://t.co/BzIWQoB6yt — The Associated Press (@AP) March 19, 2020

AS Monaco minority Owner & Ruler of Monaco Prince Albert II has found positive for Corona Virus



Lets pray for him for his speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/SJhJveV9cd — ASMonaco 🇲🇨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ASMonacoEnglish) March 19, 2020

READ: Monaco Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi; Releases A Commemorative Stamp

According to the international media reports, he is being monitored by his personal doctor and specialists at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, which is named after his mother Grace Kelly. Reports mention that Prince Albert has also urged the 39,000 inhabitants of Monaco to observe quarantine measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The Monaco Grand Prix has also been called off with several other events on the Formula One calendar owing to the escalating concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

READ: Chinese Leader Visits Monaco Amid European 5G Tech Worries

READ: India, Monaco Resolve To Fight Climate Change, Step Up Trade And Investment

(Pic Credit: Twitter)