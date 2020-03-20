The Debate
Prince Albert Of Monaco Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rest of the World News

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus also known as COVID-19, as per the royal palace reports of March 19.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prince Albert

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus also known as COVID-19, as per the royal palace reports of March 19. According to international media reports, Monaco authorities have confirmed that the 62-year-old monarch tested positive for the pandemic at the start of this week. It is believed that his diagnosis makes him the first known head of state to be infected with the virus.

The news comes just nine days after he was photographed sitting opposite Britain's Prince Charles at a WaterAid charity event in London. The palace reportedly said that Albert's health 'does not inspire any concern' and added that he was continuing to work from his private apartments. 

According to the international media reports, he is being monitored by his personal doctor and specialists at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, which is named after his mother Grace Kelly. Reports mention that Prince Albert has also urged the 39,000 inhabitants of Monaco to observe quarantine measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The Monaco Grand Prix has also been called off with several other events on the Formula One calendar owing to the escalating concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

(Pic Credit: Twitter)

First Published:
