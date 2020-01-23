Meghan Markle’s Father Claims His Daughter, Prince Harry Stepped Down ‘for Money’

Meghan Markle’s father, in a sensational interview, claimed that his daughter and son-in-law stepped down from the Royal family “for money”. In a 90-minutes program named Thomas Markle: My Story, aired on Channel 5 on January 22, Meghan’s father apologised to the Queen and the Royal family for not attending the wedding ceremony.

Earlier in 2019, Thomas Markle had released a private letter his daughter had sent him. In an interview with a UK tabloid, Thomas Markle claimed that the contents of the letter were falsely represented by Meghan’s friends in People magazine. The estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex said the other parts of the letter were painful which forced him to release it partially.

"I decided to release parts of the letter because of the article from Meghan's friends in People magazine," he said in an interview. "I have to defend myself. I only released parts of the letter because other parts were so painful,” he added. Thomas said that the letter didn’t seem loving to him and he found it hurtful.

Read: Meghan Markle Faces Flak From Netizens For Imitating Princess Diana

Meghan’s friend, in an interview with an American magazine, had claimed that Thomas had requested a photo op with her. "He writes her a really long letter in return, and he closes it by requesting a photo op with her," the friend had told People. "And she feels like, 'That's the opposite of what I'm saying. I'm telling you I don't want to communicate through the media, and you're asking me to communicate through the media. Did you hear anything I said?' It's almost like they're ships passing,” she added.

Read: Samantha Markle Accuses Sister Meghan Of 'ripping' Royal Family

'Disturbing pattern of behaviour by British tabloid'

Prince Harry, in a statement, had lambasted the tabloid and said that Meghan has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences. "This particular legal action hinges on one incident in a long and disturbing pattern of behaviour by British tabloid media. The contents of a private letter were published unlawfully in an intentionally destructive manner to manipulate you, the reader, and further the divisive agenda of the media group in question," wrote the Duke of Sussex referring to the lawsuit filed by Meghan Markle.

Read: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Consider THESE Job Offers Following Megxit

Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Repay Taxpayers Money Used On Renovation Of UK Home