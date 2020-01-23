'I Believe I Can Fly': Prince Harry, Boris Johnson's Image Becomes New Internet Sensation

As one of his last royal appearances before Prince Harry moved back to Canada with wife Meghan Markle and baby Archie, he attended the UK-Africa Investment summit in Greenwich on January 20. However, after the event, a 'hilarious' image of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Duke of Sussex took the internet by storm.

In the image, even though it is not clear what the two were discussing, internet users however found a 'new meme material'. One of the Twitter users also quoted dialogues of what the conversation could have been with Johnson saying, 'I'm an aeroplane'.

Prince Harry and Boris Johnson had a 20-minute farewell chat at the 2020 UK-African Investment Summit in London.Maybe one of the things they discussed was that most Britons think immigration is a good thing.Then Harry jetted off to Vancouver to start his new life as an immigrant. pic.twitter.com/Uxxz8c8psw — Takemore Chikweza (@TakemoreChikwe1) January 22, 2020

Prince Harry met Boris who naturally pretended to be an aeroplane pic.twitter.com/Q339Mplw1g — George 🕺🏼 (@Trampolinecare) January 20, 2020

Boris “I believe I can fly”

Harry “I believe you can lie” pic.twitter.com/AF3351z9JL — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) January 20, 2020

Prince Harry is all of us RN https://t.co/0lbYMsos2I — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 20, 2020

Boris and Harry messed up the choreography during their Titanic The Movie recreation pic.twitter.com/migvSEqOFW — GandalfTheMauve (@MordorHolidays) January 20, 2020

Boris: I wont let you go, Harry. You can do this to us!



Harry: I wish I could say the same about you, Boris!



Boris: Goodbye hug?



Harry: Hard NO! — I just want to live when I'm alive! (@CherryColaZing) January 20, 2020

Boris: can I have a cuddle?

Harry: No, sod off https://t.co/yedYZjARAU — Gary (@G_Foz) January 20, 2020

Boris Johnson: "You're mum said I've to keep this far away from you and your family."



Harry: "It's a 1:9000 scale...." https://t.co/KV0TsVTtfc — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) January 21, 2020

Boris asserting dominance over Harry now that he's not a royal anymore and so he is in charge. pic.twitter.com/ZO1oqTIG1y — wagman my g (@Javiayyyyyy) January 20, 2020

Boris - Guess which hand the Russian Interference report is in, go on, guess

Harry - The left one

Boris - No! try again

Harry - The right one

Boris - Hahahaha, no, it's not in either hand, because fuck laws and the British public. pic.twitter.com/TZ0jbUR0Wy — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 20, 2020

First ever UK-Africa Investment Summit in UK

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted African countries for UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on January 20. This was also the first time governments and businesses of both countries came together for an event of that scale. According to the statement released by Downing Street, Johnson made case for the UK as the 'investment partner of choice' for African countries at the summit where he met 16 African leaders from 21 countries.

The first UK-Africa summit was planned just two weeks before Britain leaves the European Union on January 31 after a tour of sub-Saharan Africa made by former Prime Minister Theresa May which was also the first by a British leader in five years. The leaders who attended the summit include presidents Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt and Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Ghanaian leader Nana Akufo-Addo. According to the UK PM's office, the summit will generate new opportunities in Africa for businesses across the UK.

