'I Believe I Can Fly': Prince Harry, Boris Johnson's Image Becomes New Internet Sensation

UK News

A 'hilarious' image of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Harry took the internet by storm as Duke of Sussex attended Uk-Africa Investment summit.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prince Harry

As one of his last royal appearances before Prince Harry moved back to Canada with wife Meghan Markle and baby Archie, he attended the UK-Africa Investment summit in Greenwich on January 20. However, after the event, a 'hilarious' image of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Duke of Sussex took the internet by storm.

In the image, even though it is not clear what the two were discussing, internet users however found a 'new meme material'. One of the Twitter users also quoted dialogues of what the conversation could have been with Johnson saying, 'I'm an aeroplane'. 

Read - UK PM Boris Johnson Doesn't Know What Shampoo He Uses, Netizens End Up Pulling Their Hair

Read -  Boris Johnson On US-Iran Tensions: 'UK Will Continue To work For De-escalation'

First ever UK-Africa Investment Summit in UK

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted African countries for UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on January 20. This was also the first time governments and businesses of both countries came together for an event of that scale. According to the statement released by Downing Street, Johnson made case for the UK as the 'investment partner of choice' for African countries at the summit where he met 16 African leaders from 21 countries.

The first UK-Africa summit was planned just two weeks before Britain leaves the European Union on January 31 after a tour of sub-Saharan Africa made by former Prime Minister Theresa May which was also the first by a British leader in five years. The leaders who attended the summit include presidents Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt and Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Ghanaian leader Nana Akufo-Addo. According to the UK PM's office, the summit will generate new opportunities in Africa for businesses across the UK.

Read - Donald Trump 'agrees' With Boris Johnson's 'Iran Deal' Remark

Read - Boris Johnson Says Iran Nuclear Accord Could Be Replaced With 'Trump Deal'

Image source: TakemoreChikwe1/Twitter

Published:
COMMENT
