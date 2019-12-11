Priyanka Chopra Shares A Video Of Cats Reacting To Cat Filter And It's Superb

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a well-known celebrity and a fashion diva. She has donned many hats including that of an actor, a singer, and also a film producer. Today, she is a global icon and one of the highest-paid actresses. The Dostana actor is also known for her impeccable sartorial choices. Her style is bold, unique and edgy. She is truly a fashionista that people look up to for some fashion inspiration. The actor keeps updating her fans by sharing a glimpse of her personal and professional life via her social media handle.

Recently, the actor shared a video of wherein cats can be hilariously reacting to the cat filter on Instagram. Watch the video below-

this video of cats reacting to cat face filter has me crying. pic.twitter.com/pNDmF8JQ8t — M (@miaaselaa) December 9, 2019

Netizens left in splits:

Ever since the video has been posted, people have been reacting to it hilariously. Out of all, people love the third reaction the best. Read some of the reactions below-

THE THIRD ONE HAS ME LAUGHING SO HARD. — M (@miaaselaa) December 9, 2019

BRO MY RIBS — BelleandNothingelse Except that its CRISTMAS TIME (@belleokwhatelse) December 11, 2019

SAME CAN'T STOP.LAUGHING CAUSE OF IT 🤣🤣🤣 — karenkookie💜 (@karenXjungkook) December 11, 2019

On the professional front, Priyanka has last seen in Shonali Bose's film The Sky is Pink. The movie also featured Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. She will be next seen in Netflix’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes. It has been reported that a series based on the life of Madhuri Dixit produced by Chopra is also in the talks.

