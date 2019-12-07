Priyanka Chopra Gives The 'lip-service' In Her Selfie; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a well-known celebrity and a fashion diva. She has donned many hats including that of an actor, a singer, and also a film producer. Today, she is a global icon and one of the highest-paid actresses. The Dostana actor is also known for her impeccable sartorial choices. Her style is bold, unique and edgy. She is truly a fashionista that people look up to for some fashion inspiration. The actor keeps updating her fans by sharing a glimpse of her personal and professional life via her social media handle.

Recently, the actor shared a picture of herself with an interesting caption. The actor wrote in the caption: "lip service" while she was travelling to Morocco to attend the Marrakech International Film Festival. The Baywatch actor sported a self-work pearl white blazer paired with matching colour formal pants and white pointed stilettoes. She opted for loose cascading curls hairdo and minimal makeup look. She completed her look with rosy pink glossy lipstick. The actor opted for simple small white hoops and a ring.

Checkout Priyanka Chopra's look here:

The actor also shared pictures on Instagram from her stay at the hotel. In the picture, she can be seen holding a glass of wine while enjoying the scenic beauty of Marrakech from the balcony. Priyanka also sported black round shades with the pant-suit.

The actor made her appearance at the film festival sporting an Abujani Sandeep Khosla ethnic wear. The actor went for an off-shoulder strapless blouse with the saree. The actor completed her look with messy low bun with minimal makeup and a diamond choker.

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose's film The Sky is Pink. The movie also featured Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She will be next seen in Netflix’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes. It has been reported that a series based on the life of Madhuri Dixit produced by Chopra is also in the talks.

