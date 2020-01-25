The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Puppy Rescued By Firefighters After Its Head Gets Stuck In Tyre

Rest of the World News

Puppy, 3-month-old Australian cattle dog had accidentally stuck her head inside the medial of a tire in Coachella,California and was recued by the firefighters.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Puppy

The 3-month-old Australian cattle dog was rescued by the Riverside County firefighters in a dramatic salvage as her head got stuck inside the medial of a tyre in Coachella, California. Riverside County Department of Animal Services had responded to an emergency alert shortly before 4:30 pm following which they headed out on a rescue mission to save the dog that had accidentally stuck her head. They shared their rescue operation on Twitter explaining the procedure they had followed to safely pluck the pooch out of the wheel.

Officer lubricated the dog’s head with cooking oil

According to the reports, officer José Cisneros had arrived at the scene and tried to lubricate the dog’s head with cooking oil in order to make it easier to slide her head out smoothly. However, the pup’s head was extremely swollen and has stiffen badly. So, the dog was reportedly moved to Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms where the rescuers sedated the dog to keep her calm.

Read Erdogan: Libya 'chaos' Threatens Whole Region

Read Dog Squad Helps Police To Detect Huge Quantity Of Poppy Straw

Three Firefighters from Riverside County Fire Station No. 69 in Rancho Mirage then held the tire and the pup still while the rest two, Tony Bribiesca and Virgil Messer reportedly worked the saw to snip the tire ledge in order to release the dog. The dog was then put under medical assistance and observation, according to reports by Animal Services spokesman, John Welsh. John said that the dog was able to have food after the rescue and would be returned to the owner shortly. The pup was nicknamed as Wheelie Pup by the rescuers and is reportedly recovering at the medical center.

Twitter expressed immense concern about the pup on the picture shared by the Animal services and expressed gratitude to the officers involved in the rescue efforts.Registered Veterinary Technician Emily Vialpando gave Wheelie pup a warm shower as her neck swelling subsided. the Animal rescue Centre is now waiting for owners to come to shelter and retrieve the dog.

 

 

Read Dog's Adorable ‘goodboye Sandwich' Video Takes Internet By Storm

Read Dog Shows Up To Local Eatery Every Night, Becomes TikTok Star As 'Subway Sally'

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP CHALLENGES BJP TO ARREST IMAM
NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS MAHA GOVT
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS BHIMA-KOREGAON
RAVI SHASTRI'S STATEMENT ON PANT
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA