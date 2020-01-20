Dog's Adorable ‘goodboye Sandwich' Video Takes Internet By Storm

An adorable video has surfaced on the internet which involves a dog turning into a sandwich. The video's caption read, "Did someone order a goodboye sandwhich?". The video was shared on Twitter by the name 'Dogs are the best people’. Through the video, a person can be seen holding two pieces of the sandwich bun while the dog is sitting at a distance.

READ: Video Of Dog Singing With Man As He Plays Harmonium Takes Internet By Storm

Did someone order a goodboye sandwhich? pic.twitter.com/7DIGfvtnXK — Dogs are the best people (@_TheBestDogs) January 19, 2020

'Goodboye Sandwich'

Within few seconds the canine comes forward and puts its face on one of the buns the person is holding in his palm. Then the person places another half of the bun on top of the dog's head which looks like an adorable “goodboye sandwich”. Since being shared on the social media platform on January 19, it managed to garner about 8.8 lakh views, 84000 likes, and over 18,600 retweets. The video attracted people due to its adorableness. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted over the video.

READ: Dog Shows Up To Local Eatery Every Night, Becomes TikTok Star As 'Subway Sally'

He put the bun on his head!!!!! My heart....It's too....cute.........dying..... pic.twitter.com/1MkHpqAC8u — Carly *mumble*ski (she/her) (@placeofold) January 20, 2020

No, I asked for a budgie sandwich.



(Found on imgur, uploaded by CheeseNaps.) pic.twitter.com/e4qd5v3kjG — Bjorn van Rijszen (@MelficeSilesius) January 19, 2020

This is the exact opposite energy of this image pic.twitter.com/leoJvfmaz2 — Emerald (@Emerald_glow1) January 19, 2020

Dog sings with the man

Meanwhile, a video of a man singing a song and playing the Harmonium along with a dog has taken the internet by storm. In the viral clip, the four-legged animal can be seen singing along with the man. The man and the dog can be heard singing the famous Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya's song 'Teri Meri Kahani' from the film 'Happy Hardy and Heer'. Once the video was shared on social media, internet users quickly took to the comment section to drop their views.

READ: Dog Conducts Special CrossFit Session In Adorable Video, Goes Viral

READ: Florida Man Admits Killing Family, Pet Dog In Disney-built Community