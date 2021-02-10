Putin-critic's Ally Volkov Added To Interstate Wanted List Over Role In Protests: Report

Moscow has issued an international arrest warrant for one of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s allies, Leonid Volkov, who is currently based outside Russia, according to Interfax news agency. Volkov oversees Kremlin critic’s regional headquarters and he has angered the authorities by organising protests from his base in Lithuania, demanding the release of Navalny, who was detained last month. He is suspected of calling on minors take part in unsanctioned mass rallies in late January.

Volkov has even urged Russians to gather near their homes for a brief Valentine’s Day protest, this Sunday, shining their mobile phone torches and lighting candles in heart shapes to flood social media. A Moscow court on February 10 said that Volkov would be held in Russia for two months if and when he is detained or extradited. Volkov, on the other hand, wrote on his Telegram channel that he would continue working and ignore the arrest warrant.

Russia has accused allies of Navalny of treason, alleging they discussed possible sanctions against Moscow with Western nations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday accused Navalny's allies of treachery for discussing sanctions against Russia with foreign governments. After Russia arrested Navalny and sentenced him to two and a half years in prison, the world leaders threatened Russia with sanctions and demanded an immediate release of the Kremlin critic.

Aftermath of Navalny’s arrest

Navalny was arrested soon after returning from Germany last month following which he was sentenced to serve his remaining suspended jail term in prison. Navalny's arrest sparked nationwide protests with tens of thousands of demonstrators storming the streets of Moscow demanding the opposition politician's release. Russian authorities put thousands of protesters in jail citing violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures. The crackdown on peaceful protesters garnered a lot of international criticism, which has since put Moscow under a lot of pressure.

Moscow has been allegedly using this technique to label Navalny's supporters as anti-nationals in order to influence the views of the general public in the country. Navalny was also dubbed a "traitor" while he was away in Germany and was continuing his attack against Russian President Vladimir Putin. While Navalny was in Berlin for treatment, he was warned by the Russian prison authorities to return as quickly as possible or he could face jail time for allegedly violating suspended prison term from 2014 when he was found guilty of financial misappropriations and had already served 10 months of his 3.5 year-sentence under house arrest.

