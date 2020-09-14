Belarus President Lukashenko Set To Meet Putin To Seek Support Amid Protests

As demand for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s resignation intensifies, the authoritarian leader is set to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on September 14. Putin has been a tacit supporter of the authoritarian regime and even congratulated Lukashenko after the announcement of contentious results last month.

Putin had immediately congratulated the incumbent leader and expressed hope that the government under Lukashenko’s leadership will facilitate further development of “mutually beneficial Russian-Belarusian relations” in all areas. The Russian president has been pushing for closer ties with Belarus to wield greater dominance in the region and the grave political crisis could act as the catalyst in Putin’s favour.

Lukashenko needs economic and military support to suppress the protests and his visit to Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi will hold the key for the future of Belarus. Kremlin wants closer political and economic integration with Belarus which Lukashenko has been resisting for a long time. However, the political crisis at home could leave the authoritarian leader with no option but to make compromises with its foreign policy.

Protests in Minsk

Meanwhile, over 100,000 protestors marched through the streets of Minsk on September 13, demanding Lukashenko’s resignation. Belarus protests entered its sixth week despite multiple reports of arrest and crackdowns on anti-government demonstrations. Protestors were also reportedly seen carrying placards critical of Russia ahead of Lukashenko’s planned meeting with Putin.

Last week, Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich accused Belarusian authorities of terrorising their own people as she urged protesters to remain united in the face of adversity. Alexievich reportedly summoned her supporters to her home after another opposition figure, Maxim Znak, was detained by masked men in plain clothes in the latest round-up ordered by President Alexander Lukashenko.

Diplomats from at least seven countries joined Alexievich, winner of 2015 Nobel Prize for Literature, at her home to show solidarity against the crackdown on protesters and opposition leaders. Speaking to reporters from her apartment, Alexievich said that the supporters need to unite and not give up on their intentions as there is a looming threat of losing the country.

“This is terror against our own people,” she said.

(With AP inputs)