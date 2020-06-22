Vladimir Putin Deliberates On Seeking Another Term If Constitutional Changes Passed

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview on June 22, said that he would consider running for another term if voters approve constitutional changes. According to international media reports, Russia is set to organise a nationwide vote scheduled from June 25 to July 1 on proposed changes to the constitution which also includes an amendment that would allow Putin to seek two more six-year terms as president after his current term ends in 2024.

Constitutional coup

However, Russian opposition leaders have alleged that the new amendments are orchestrated to allow Putin to be in power until 2036 and called it a 'constitutional coup', as per reports.

The Russian government, on the other hand, reportedly claimed that there is a necessity to strengthen the role of parliament and enhance social policy and public administration. The changes if voted in and affirmed by parliament as well as the Constitutional Court would reset Putin's presidential term count to zero, thus allowing him more terms.

Putin achieved a major landmark of 20 years at the helm, on May 7, 2020, involving in a tremendous change witnessed by the former Soviet state. The former KGB officer was serving as the Prime Minister when President Boris Yeltsin abruptly resigned on December 31, 1999, naming Putin as acting President amid pending elections.

Putin won his first presidential election on March 26, 2000, by a slim margin but suffered a blow to his image within months due to the sinking of the Russian submarine Kursk in the Barents Sea. The submarine had a crew of 118 members onboard and no one survived the accident. The Russian President’s first comments came after four days of the accident and denied delays in the rescue operations.

The first term of Putin’s presidency was marred with controversies related to Chechen militants and the arrest of Oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky whose supporters said it was nothing but the punishment of meddling in politics. However, Putin came back for a second term in 2004 with an overwhelming majority on the back of oil prices boom leading to the rise in living standards.

Image: AP