Vladimir Putin Hints He Will Consider Running For Fifth Presidential Term In 2024

For the first time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed his plans of running for the president for the fifth time in 2024 citing the risk of government being jeopardised with any other successor. Putin has said in a television documentary which was aired on June 21 that he has not ‘ruled out such possibility’ but only if the amendment in the constitution is approved in the parliament. But the Russian President also said that he not yet made a definite decision on the same.

Russians are scheduled to vote on some of the most drastic changes in the constitution on July 1 since it was adopted at least 30 years ago. One of these amendments would permit the Russian President to reset his term limit back to zero while he has already been holding the position for four terms and would grant him two more terms of six years. This comes as his current presidency ends in 2024. Putin is Russia President since 2000 and is also reportedly the longest-serving leader of the country after Josef Stalin.

In the Rossiya 1 television documentary, Russian President said that without that amendment, “I can tell you from my own experience that in about two years, instead of the regular rhythmic work on many levels of government, you’d have eyes shifting around hunting for possible successors,” Putin said. “It’s necessary to work, not look for successors.”

Russians ‘should stop thinking about successors’

One of the closest allies of the Russian President and a senior lawmaker in the country, Andrei Klishas has reportedly also said that the citizens should stop thinking about who will hold the presidential office after Vladimir Putin. While talking to a local newspaper, Klishas has said that Russians should get accustomed to the idea that most things in the country will ‘remain the same’. Klishas, who is also contributed to steering the significant amendment, said that it would put aside the ‘issue of successors’.

Image: AP