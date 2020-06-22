Rajnath Singh Heads To Moscow; May Discuss India-China Clash & S-400 Deal With Putin Admin

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday took off for Russia on a three-day visit to Moscow where he will hold talks with the Putin administration over strengthening its bilateral defence partnership. The Defence Minister will also be attending the grand Victory Day parade at Red Square to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War.

The focus during this visit, however, is said to be on the S-400 missile system, a deal worth $5.4 billion. According to sources, the payment has been made by India, but the delivery by Russia has been delayed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. The S-400 is a powerful anti-aircraft weapon system that can track up to 300 targets 600 km away. He is also likely to discuss the recent India-China clash at the LAC

Read: Forces Get Nod To Change Rules Of Engagement With China; Rajnath To Raise Clash In Russia

Leaving for Moscow on a three day visit. The visit to Russia will give me an opportunity to hold talks on ways to further deepen the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership. I shall also be attending the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 22, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Moscow on a 3-day visit. During his visit to Russia, he will hold talks on ways to further deepen the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership. He will also attend the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/XWXooOBfio — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

Read: China Deploys Mouthpiece Stooge Again; Calls India Provoker, Claims 'reckless Patriotism'

Rajnath Singh's visit to Russia holds special significance as it occurs soon after the June 15 border clash between India and China during de-escalation talks which caused heavy casualties on both sides. Sources suggest that Rajnath Singh will speak to Russia regarding the ongoing dispute with China.

Apart from the pending S-400 deal, it is also revealed that India is likely to engage in talks with the country for the purchase of Sukhoi SU-30MKIs, MiG-29s and other fighter jets. Russia had previously stated that it was ready to deliver the jets to the Indian Air Force. It is said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) plans to order and induct 33 fighters - 12 Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs and 21 MiG-29s - from Russia to be armed and ready in the backdrop of the tensions at the LAC.

Read: Galwan Valley Face-off: 5 Reasons Why China Shouldn't Underestimate India's Strength

Read: PM Actually 'Surender Modi': Rahul Gandhi Launches New Attack Over India-China Clash