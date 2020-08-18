Putin Warns Merkel Against Intervention In Belarus' 'internal Matters'

In a telephonic conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his German counterpart, Chancellor Angela Merkel, that her intervention in Belarus’ domestic affairs would escalate political disaster, reports confirmed, citing Kremlin’s official statement. He further called Germany’s intrusion into Belarus’ internal matter as “unacceptable”.

Putin’s statements come as on August 16, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko made repeated appeals to the Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin to “intervene” in the current political upheaval in his nation and safeguard his 26 years of the regime. He was quoted as saying, “we will perish” by the state media reports, which revealed, that the “disturbed” Belarusian leader sent several SOS to his Russian counterpart asking him to take control of the situation. Further, Lukashenko also sought Kremlin’s support against the “external threats.”

According to local media reports, President Alexander Lukashenko said that Russia had, in fact, agreed to help ensure Belarus' security against external pressures. He, however, remained unclear about the “external threat” he referred to. Additionally, in a telephonic conversation, he warned his Russian counterpart, saying, there was a threat “not only to Belarus". Reports confirmed Lukashenko informing the military chiefs about Russia’s "comprehensive help". He was reported saying that Russia had agreed to “solve” Belarus problems and “soon”. Both Russia and Belarus have remained strong allies fostering the economic and military co-operation, however, Belarus opposition launched a scathing attack on Lukashenko for seeking foreign aid.

'Determined' to take actions against Belarus

On August 17, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government spokesperson said in a state televised address that Germany was prepared to support the European Union (EU) sanctions against Belarus over its violent crackdowns against the protesting citizens. Steffen Seibert’s statements come ahead of EU ministers’ agreement to impose a list of sanctions against Belarus. Seibert pushed for “stronger measures” in a live-streamed address.

European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell condemned the "disproportionate" violence and the use of excessive force against the demonstrators who were seeking to have their voices heard, a state media report confirmed. Further, it noted that the German leaders were “determined” to take actions against those responsible for violence, unjustified arrests, and falsification of election results. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas confirmed that Germany was backing the EU foreign ministers’ decision and will, in fact, "intensely" discuss the sanctions on Belarus.

