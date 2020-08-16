Donald Trump Not Likely To Take Part In Vladimir Putin's Emergency Iran Summit

US President Donald Trump has stated that he would 'probably' skip the emergency Iran summit proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to reports, during a news conference on August 15 at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump said that he would ‘probably not’ take part in the summit and \will wait till after the presidential elections in November.

Summit meant to de-escalate tensions: Putin

As per reports, the Russian President on Friday requested the United Nations Security Council permanent members and Germany to get together on a video conference with the goal of de-escalating the simmering tensions in the Middle East. Putin reportedly wants China, France, Russia, Britain, the United States, Germany and Iran to take part in the summit and deemed it an ‘urgent issue’.

The Kremlin chief's request for a summit comes after the United States’ failed bid in the UN Security Council to extend the arms embagro on Iran. If successful, the US move would have had huge implications for Iran’s nuclear deal.

As per reports, Putin in his call for a summit added that its ally Iran had become the subject of several baseless accusations and thus a summit would help alleviate the tension in the region.

In 2018, the United States under Donald Trump pulled out of the Iranian nuclear deal and has since then put unilateral sanctions on Iran. In response, Tehran has taken small but escalating steps away from the nuclear deal and has pushed for the relaxation of sanctions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is reported to have stated that Donald Trump has failed to kill the 2015 nuclear deal. Moreover, with respect to its bit in the Security Council, the Iranian leader claimed that the US has failed in its conspiracy to humiliate the Islamic Republic.

