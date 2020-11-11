Qatar Opens Property Market For Foreign Ownership To Attract Capital Ahead Of World Cup

In a bid to diversify Qatar’s economy, the country has now flung open its property market to foreigners, with a scheme giving those purchasing home or stores the right to call the nation home. Back in September, Qatar had announced the scheme to move the economy away from fossil fuel dependency and attract foreign capital ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The Gulf nation is now inviting individuals to consider seaside tower blocks of Doha’s man-made Pearl island or the Lusail city project that flanks World Cup stadium.

Qatar is the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas and the nation also spent nearly $200 billion on infrastructure upgrade to prepare for the World Cup. According to the consultancy ValuStrat’s Price Index for residential property, the latest reform could help soak up an oversupply of units, which has left gleaming towers half-empty and seen prices drop by almost a third since 2016. In addition to opening the property market, the Gulf nation has also allowed 100 per cent foreign ownership of companies, relaxed entry visa requirements and introduced permanent residency for expatriates.

$1million investment buys permanent residency

According to reports, earlier, investors needed sponsorship from a Qatari business or individual for residency, but now a $200,000 property purchase secures temporary residency for the term of ownership. A $1 million worth purchase also buys the benefits of permanent residency, including free schools and healthcare. Foreigners can now house hunt in nearly 25 areas of Qatar, nine on a freehold basis and the rest with 99-year leaseholds.

Similar to Qatar, other countries in the region that rely on oil and gas have also introduced similar measures to wean their economies off energy exports. As per recent reports, the real estate prices are down across the Persian Gulf since oil prices declined nearly four years ago. Previously, the UAE had reduced fees on businesses, loosened visa rules and proposed incentives to jolt the economy this year. In Qatar’s case, it still remains unclear how attractive the tiny, ultra-conservative nation, where strict curbs apply to free speech and alcohol sales, will be to wealthy global buyers.

