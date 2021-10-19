Qatar, WHO Team Up For 'healthy' FIFA 2022 World Cup; Aim To Create Legacy For Sport

With an aim to creating a "legacy for the sport", the Federation International de Football Association (FIFA) and World Health Organisation (WHO) have teamed up to use the Qatar FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 pavilion. The Qatari Minister of Public Health Hanan Mohamed, Al Kuwari and the WHO Director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday signed the multi-year partnership to assign the megaevent as a platform for promoting public health and safety. It is to mention that the move comes after years of criticism Qatar faced over conditions of workers engaged in construction activities relating to the game.

As per the agreement titled "Healthy 2022 World Cup- Creating Legacy for Sport and Health", Qatar and the WHO will jointly look forward to making the event a beacon for physical and mental health, the WHO said in a statement. Both the partners will conjoin FIFA to "to leverage the global power of football" and initiate communication about health security, mental and physical well-being, and commit to making lives safer, Dr. Tedros said. The three-year collaboration was signed in Geneva.

FIFA World Cup 2022 to be held from 21 November to 18 December in 2022 has aligned with WHO's motive of creating a healthy and sustainable environment. "We will harness the power of sports as a catalyst for a safe and healthier world," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in the official statement. The announcement was followed by the appointment of Ivory Coast football legend Didier Drogba as the WHO goodwill ambassador for Sport and Health.

I am proud to join the @WHO team as a Goodwill Ambassador for Sports & Health. I believe #HealthForAll people is essential. The teamwork between #WHO, @FIFAcom & 🇶🇦 to make the 2022 World Cup the healthiest & safest ever is strong. I am excited to be part.https://t.co/r1qrO9kB4J — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) October 18, 2021

An ace footballer from the Ivory Coast, Didier Drogba was appointed as the WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Sport and Health, the international health organisation announced on Monday. "Drogba, from Côte d’Ivoire, will support WHO to promote the Organization’s guidance on the benefits of physical activity and other healthy lifestyles and highlight the value of sports, particularly for youth," the WHO said..

Drogba, in turn, expressed his gratitude towards WHO for the opportunity. “I am honoured to team up with the World Health Organization and support its work to help people reach the highest level of health possible, especially young people in all countries,” he said. The WHO Chief also hailed the legendary footballer for his dedication towards promoting health and sustainable development for communities.

