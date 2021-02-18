'Reiterated Our Commitment': PM Modi Speaks To Australian PM Morrison Ahead Of Quad Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison. Calling Morrison a “good friend”, PM Modi said that both leaders reiterated their commitment to consolidate India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. PM Modi and Australian PM ‘discussed regional issues’ that concern both nations. Prime Minister, in a statement shared on Twitter, said that he is ‘looking forward’ to work with Morrison for peace and prosperity in the Indo-pacific.

Spoke with my good friend PM @ScottMorrisonMP today. Reiterated our commitment to consolidating our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also discussed regional issues of common interest. Look forward to working together for peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021

Prime Minister’s conversation with Scott Morrison came just ahead of third Quad security dialogue on Thursday, announced by the United States. Brainchild of then Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) was launched in 2007 with an aim to convene partners to balance rising China. As per reports, while India and Australia had initially been cautious over antagonizing China, the Quad format, over the years has not only expanded but the relations with Beijing of both nations have deteriorated over a range of issues.

Prior to Morrison, on Wednesday, Prime Minister spoke with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman. PM Modi said, “We discussed our Strategic Partnership, and our close cooperation during COVID-19. Conveyed my best wishes for one year of HM the Sultan's reign and his ‘Vision 2040’ for Oman.”

Read - PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha To Return Bigger Than Ever This Year; Promises To Go Global

Read - PM Modi Launches Mahabahu Brahmaputra; Terms It A Step Towards 'Aatmanirbhar Assam'

‘India is a critical partner’

Meanwhile, the United States’ Pentagon Press Secretary called India a “critical partner” especially while considering all challenges surrounding the Indo-Pacific region. In a news conference, John Kirby noted the significance of India’s participation after US State Department spokesperson Ned Price announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from Japan, Australia and India will interact virtually to elevate cooperation.

"India is a critical partner, especially when you consider all of the challenges in the Indo-Pacific region," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday. Price had previously said that “these discussions with the Quad foreign ministers is critical to advancing our shared goals of a free and open Indo-Pacific and rising to the defining challenges of our times.”

Read - Owaisi Frowns Upon Pangong Tso Disengagement Plan; Accuses PM Modi Of Giving Up Leverage

Read - PLI Scheme Will Make India Telecom Manufacturing Hub, Generate Opportunities For Youth: Modi