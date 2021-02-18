PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha To Return Bigger Than Ever This Year; Promises To Go Global

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Government on Thursday announced that the Prime Minister's annual interaction programme with students Pariksha Pe Charcha will return this year where PM Modi will be guiding them on handling exam and life-related stress. The Centre took to their citizen engagement platform on Twitter called MyGovIndia. Prime Minister Modi also took to Twitter and made this announcement, referring to the students as 'Exam Warriors'.

As our brave #ExamWarriors start padding up for their exams, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress! #PPC2021https://t.co/dsjq8y879s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also announced the same on Twitter. He said, "To give inspiration and guidance to the students by reducing the stress of the examination, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's unique communication programme Pariksha Pe Charcha's fourth edition is being held in March 2021."

Last year's Pariksha Pe Charcha

Last year, PM Modi had said that the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event is the closest to his heart, more than any other programme he has attended. “Pariksha Pe Charcha is the event closest to my heart. Thousands of schools from the entire country participate in this and I feel how the youth of the country think and what they want to do,” the Prime Minister had said in the event last year.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi answers the questions and interacts with selected students about how they can beat examination stress. The event is broadcast live for all other students of the country and abroad.

For the selection of students, the education ministry invites applications from interested students and organizes online competitions like - Essay Writing or Slogan Writing competitions. Around 2,000 students are selected and invited to the event. These students get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister.

Every year, the event is held in the month of January, one month before the commencement of board exams in February. However, this year, CBSE and most of the states will conduct the board exams in the month of May. CBSE Board exams will begin on May 4.

