Researchers Name Newly Found Deep-sea Creature After Metallica, Band Says 'what An Honor'

Researchers at Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum in Germany have named a newly found species of deep-sea crustacean in honour of the band Metallica on February 27. Researcher at Senckenberg, Dr Torben Riehl and his colleague Dr Bart De Smet from Ghent University in Belgium had decided to suggest a name in order to pay tribute to the rock idols and also spread awareness by naming the species as 'Macrostylis metallicola'. The worm-like creature dwells in complete darkness, has no eyes, and is colourless. It lives amongst metallic nodules containing cobalt, copper, manganese, nickel, and rare-earth elements.

According to the study published in the scientific journal PeerJ, the creature was discovered in the abyss of the northern Pacific when researchers were conducting environmental baseline studies as a part of a broader environmental impact assessment for a potential future module extraction project. The band, Metallica is considered one of the most successful acts ever and has sold more than 125 million albums and filled arenas and stadiums since the 1980s. Now, the researchers attached their name to the newly-found deep-sea creature.

'We’re a crustacean'

The band, themselves have reacted to the new development and announced on Instagram saying “we’re a crustacean”. In their official statement, Metallica said that they have played in seven continents, and after being part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, they have entered the deep-sea world. The band also called it an “honour” and thanked the researchers for giving the new name to the crustacean. While further expressing their gratitude, Metallica also called the creature as “one metal crustacean”.

The statement also said, “So it basically lives in a rock stadium? Now that’s one metal crustacean! You just never know what you’ll find 'lurking beneath the sea.'”

