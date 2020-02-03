California: Six Injured In Shooting Incident On San Francisco Bound Bus

Six people travelling from Los Angeles to San Francisco on a Greyhound bus have been injured in a shooting incident in the early morning of February 3, informed officials. One of the injured victims has since passed away according to reports. The bus departed for San Francisco at around 11pm (local time) on February 2 and passengers were asleep when the suspect reportedly started yelling and opened fire.

According to media reports, California Highway Patrol communications supervisor Steve Loftus said that police started receiving calls from passengers around 1:30 am (local time). He confirmed that an unidentified man has been taken into custody but the motive of the attack is yet to be established.

'Situation under control'

Officials said that the situation is under control and the victims have been taken to hospital for treatment but their condition of the victims has not been revealed yet. Following the shooting incident, the bus driver pulled off at the nearest exit in Grapevine, south of Bakersfield. According to local news outlets, Kern County sheriff's deputies and fire departments were at the scene and the bus was parked at the Valero gas station.

