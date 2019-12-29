'How Dare You': Greta Thunberg's 5 Powerful Messages In 2019

Swedish environmental activist, Greta Thunberg has brought a global wave of protests emerging as a global revolutionary. Thunberg started her protest with a protest outside her school which has now become a global movement called #FridaysforFuture. Her words have been so powerful that it irked even the highest level of leaders like that of Donald Trump.

Reaching out to the world with her speech at the United Nations, Greta has emerged as the Times Person of the Year, Glamour Award for The Revolutionary and also been nominated for Noble Peace Prize. Even the Oxford dictionary has named 'climate Emergency' the word of the year. Here are five of her most impactful quotes that emphasize the need of the hour.

'Our house is on fire'

On December 28, Greta described 2019 in 5 words with a tweet. Her tweet was retweeted and reiterated by several world leaders and personalities including Emmanuel Macron. Greta emphasizes on the need for action on climate change with this tweet.

Our house is on fire.#2019in5words — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2019

'How dare you'

Greta’s speech at the UN Climate Summit is one of her landmark achievements in which she drew the attention of the entire world. The teenage activist confronted the world leaders by saying, "How dare you?" and condemned them for failing to take strong measures to combat climate change. After the thunderous speech, the hashtag 'How dare you’ started trending on Twitter.

'We need to get angry and understand what is at stake'

"We need to get angry and understand what is at stake. And then we need to transform that anger into action and to stand together united and just never give up,” said Greta while speaking in a television interview. “We are striking to disrupt the system, to create attention. And I just hope that it will turn out well,” he told host Amy Goodman. She explained what to do with the anger people might feel over the future of the planet.

'We children are doing this to wake the adults up'

"We children are doing this to wake the adults up. We children are doing this for you to put your differences aside and start acting as you would in a crisis. We children are doing this because we want our hopes and dreams back,” said Greta Thunberg in a speech to MPs at the UK House of Parliament. She went on to explain in detail how completely eradicating greenhouse gas emissions is absolutely necessary for the fight to prevent irreversible change. She concluded her speech calling on the adults of the world to wake up to the problem.

'We deserve a safe future'

"We deserve a safe future. And we demand a safe future. Is that really too much to ask?”, said Greta at Global Climate Strike, New York, September 20. After Thunberg addressed the United Nations Climate Change Conference, student strikes took place every week somewhere in the world. In 2019, there were at least two coordinated multi-city protests involving over one million students each of them.

