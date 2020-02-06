One-eyed Puppy Born In Thailand Is Being Dubbed As 'minion'

A puppy in Thailand has been named Kevin, a popular one-eyed minion cartoon character after it was born with just one eye in the middle of its head. The puppy was born with a physical deformity on February 2 in Chachoengsao province of central Thailand. According to media reports, owner Somjai Phummaman noticed that his Aspin dog had given birth to two puppies and when he was shifting them in a basket he saw the fascinating mutation in one of them.

Kevin, the one-eyed dog

International media reported that when the news spread across the village people came to see the unique puppy and said that it is a lucky sign. People also started using the date of birth as their lottery number as they thought it was lucky to do so. Media reports suggested that the owner want to keep the puppy even though it was born with a physical deformity. It is not yet clear whether the single eye of the puppy will perform properly as it takes two months for dogs to develop their eyesight.

Phummaman's entire family was delighted to have the newborn puppy including his wife Amphan and daughter Parn. Footage shows the newborn puppy wriggling around while being held by one of his owners. The newborn puppy can also be seen snuggling up to his mother while being sniffed by his brother.

