Russia, China Oppose US' Idea To Host Democracy Summit In Dec; 'may Create Dividing Lines'

Russia and China have outrightly rejected the United States' idea to hold the Summit for Democracy, claiming that it would create new dividing lines in the international community, which would be counterproductive to the modern world's progress. On Tuesday, November 23, the United States released a list of 110 countries that have been invited to a democracy summit on December 9-10. Meanwhile, Russia and China have been excluded from the Summit, reported ANI.

In a joint article published in Washington's National Interest magazine, the ambassadors - Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China - outlined that "the US will host the Summit, empowering itself to define who will attend the event and who will not, who is a 'democratic country' and who is not eligible for such status." The diplomats added that this will flare up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, generating new "dividing lines," as it is clearly a product of its Cold-War mentality. This trend runs counter to the modern world's progress. The formation of a global polycentric architecture is unavoidable, but it may put a burden on the objective process, therefore, China and Russia are vehemently opposed to this Summit, they added.

'West does not need to be concerned about its democracy'

The envoys from both countries also emphasised that the West does not need to be concerned about its democracy and urged Western countries to concentrate on their own affairs. Next month, President Joe Biden of the United States will convene a virtual summit for government, public society, and corporate sector leaders. According to the US State Department, there are 110 people on the invitation list for the virtual event, which aims to assist combat democratic backsliding and the erosion of rights and freedoms around the world.

The Summit will focus on the problems and possibilities that democracies face and will provide a platform for leaders to make individual and collective promises, reforms, and initiatives to safeguard democracy and human rights at home and abroad, said the US State Department in a statement. It further added that the Summit will provide a chance for the United States to listen, learn, and interact with a wide spectrum of stakeholders whose support and commitment are essential for global democratic renewal. "It will also highlight one of democracy's distinctive strengths: the ability to acknowledge and face its flaws openly and transparently in order to create a more perfect union, as the US Constitution puts it," the US State Department remarked as reported by ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: AP