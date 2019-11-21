Russia, China To Offer Plan To Ease Tension On Korean Peninsula

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Igor Morgulov reportedly said on November 19 that Russia and China will be submitting a new plan of action on resolving tension on the Korean Peninsula. The two countries in the past had also presented their plan of action which consisted of economic, political, military and humanitarian provisions aimed at stabilizing the situation in the region. While talking to international media, Morgulov further said that the draft plan would be discussed with the North Korea Deputy Foreign Minister Cohoe Son Hui, who is currently on her official visit to Moscow.

Morgulov said, "We just have recently have agreed with our Chinese colleagues on an updated version of the plan [...] This updated version of the plan will be distributed among all partners. It is a draft plan, not a concerted document. We presented this plan and received feedback from every partner, and based on it, we developed an updated version, reflecting on the response we were given”.

Read: North Korea: Senior Adviser To Kim Says, 'No More "fruitless" Talks' With United States

Read: North Korea Says It Won’t Give Trump A Summit For Free

A concern within the international community

In the month of October, talks between the United States and North Korea in Sweden concluded on an abrupt end. For years, the North Korean nuclear programme has been a concern within the international community. The United States has conducted talks with North Korea to resume the denuclearisation process which has been stopped since the collapse of the second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. North Korea's chief negotiator Kim Myong-Gil, said that after meeting with his US counterpart, Stephen Biegun, the talks broke down due to Washington's failure to come up with a new proposal.

The European members have also reportedly asked North Korea to take concrete steps towards ending their programs involving nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner. This came after North Korea test-fired a brand new submarine-launched ballistic missile. The ballistic missile has been denoted as the most provocative action by the country since 2018.

(With ANI inputs)

Read: North Korea’s Kim Attends Military Air Show, Lauds Pilots

Read: North Korea Calls Joe Biden A 'rabid Dog' Who Deserves To Be Beaten To Death