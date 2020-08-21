Russia Denies Navalny’s Evacuation On ‘medical’ Grounds, Germany In Contact With Kremlin

Russia said that the decision to not evacuate Alexei Navalny has been taken purely on medical grounds as the spokesperson of the opposition leader accused Kremlin of ulterior motive to deny permission. Germany’s NGO Cinema for Peace has sent a chartered plane with required medical equipment and specialist doctors to airlift Navalny and bring him to Berlin for further treatment.

Navalny, a staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin, is currently in a coma in the intensive care unit after he fell unconscious during a flight due to alleged poisoning. However, doctors said that no traces of poison have been found in Navalny’s blood as they denied permission for his evacuation, citing “unstable” health conditions.

Georgy Alburov, a researcher at Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said that the only reason not to let the Putin’s critic go on a plane with specialists is to deny him high-quality medical support and wait until the traces of the poison disappear. Navalny’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh said that the decision was not made by the doctors but by Kremlin, accusing the current regime of attempting an assassination.

“Until now, doctors have said that they are ready to authorize transportation. That is why we organized it in the shortest possible time. Now, at the last moment, doctors are not giving permission. This decision, of course, was not made by them, but by the Kremlin,” she tweeted.

Germany in touch with Kremlin

Meanwhile, the German foreign ministry said that the government was in touch with Kremlin to find a solution to the “humanitarian emergency”. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Adebahr told reporters that the government is in contact with Russian authorities so it can contribute to a “professional and transparent solution to this humanitarian emergency.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that "no one sees any obstacles" to Germany’s offer to airlift Navalny out of Russia, other than health reasons. He said that Russian doctors are in contact with the German doctors and Moscow will help in the transfer of the anti-corruption campaigner if needed.

"This is a question of a purely medical decision," he said.

