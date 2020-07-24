Russia Dismisses UK, US Claim Of Test-firing Anti-Satellite Weapon As 'propaganda'

Russia on July 24 dismissed claims made by the United States and the United Kingdom about the test-firing of a possible anti-satellite weapon by Moscow as 'propaganda'. Russia responded after the United States Space Command issued a statement regarding the test saying that it has evidence to suggest that Moscow test-fired a space-based anti-satellite weapon. Russian foreign ministry on Friday called on its US and British colleague to show some 'professionalism' and dismissed their claim as 'propaganda'.

Russia has been accused of testing a weapon-like projectile in space that the United States and the United Kingdom have claimed could be used to destroy satellites moving in the earth's orbit. The United States Space Command on July 23 said that it has evidence that Russia conducted a non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon. The US State Department had raised similar concerns in 2018, and again this year, that Russian satellite behaviors were inconsistent with their stated mission and that these satellites displayed characteristics of a space-based weapon.

"The Russian satellite system used to conduct this on-orbit weapons test is the same satellite system that we raised concerns about earlier this year when Russia maneuvered near a U.S. government satellite. This is further evidence of Russia's continuing efforts to develop and test space-based systems, and consistent with the Kremlin's published military doctrine to employ weapons that hold the US and allied space assets at risk," said Gen. John W. 'Jay' Raymond, Commander of US Space Command and US Space Force Chief of Space Operations.

'Avoid further testing'

Meanwhile, British Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Smyth, who is also the head of the UK's Space Directorate said that they are concerned by the manner in which Russia tested one of its satellites by launching a projectile with the characteristics of a weapon. Smyth in a statement said, "Actions of this kind threaten the peaceful use of space and risk causing debris that could pose a threat to satellites and the space systems on which the world depends. We call on Russia to avoid any further testing. We also urge Russia to continue to work constructively with the UK and other partners to encourage responsible behaviour in space."

