Russia Dismisses COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Concerns, Medics To Get Doses In Two Weeks

Russian Health Minister dismissed the safety concerns of its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik’ and said that it will be available within two weeks for some medics. During a meeting via video link, President Vladimir Putin announced on August 11 that the health ministry has approved the world’s first coronavirus vaccine.

The world’s first clinically approved vaccine against the novel coronavirus has been manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute in collaboration with the Russian Health Ministry. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told the meeting that it is one of the first registered vaccines in the world to prove its effectiveness and safety.

Russia has become the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, however, questions have been raised over the decision to register the vaccine before Phase 3 trials which last for months. The United States has been sceptical over the Russian vaccine and US Health Secretary Alex Azar told a news conference that it is more essential to have a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine than acing the race.

Doctors to get priority

On August 12, Murashko said that foreign colleagues are sensing the specific competitive advantages of the Russian drug and are trying to express “completely groundless” doubts. The minister added that the first doses of coronavirus vaccine will be provided within the next two weeks, primarily for doctors. Tatyana Golikova, the Deputy Prime Minister for social policy, had said that industrial production of new coronavirus vaccine will start in September.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the UN agency and Russian health authorities are discussing the process of possible WHO prequalification for the same. WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told a UN briefing in Geneva that the organisation is in ‘close contact’ with the health authorities in Russia in regards to the prequalification that includes rigorous review and assessment of all required safety and efficacy data.

