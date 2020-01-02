Russia: Diver Dances With Huge Shark Inside Aquarium, Watch Video

A scuba diver in Russia surprised visitors when he started dancing with a shark inside an aquarium. Visitors to the Planet Neptune Oceanarium in St Petersburg, Russia were shocked to their core when they saw a diver dancing around with a shark as his partner. The footage shows the pair performing their underwater routine while a bunch of exotic fish swimming around them.

Read: Video Of Albino Alligator Enjoying Back Scrub At North Carolina Aquarium Goes Viral

The 'shark' dance

The incident occurred on October 27 in St. Petersburg's Neptune Oceanarium which has 41 aquariums, containing 150 species of fish, sea mammals, and other marine life. The aquarium also features 4,500 exotic and tropical fish. The underwater dance with a shark is part of 'The Shark Show' and is conducted by the oceanarium regularly. Other shows organised around the same time are 'Feeding The Seals' and 'Feeding The Fish'.

Read: Electric Eel Lights Up Tennessee Aquarium's Christmas Tree

The Neptune oceanarium also has a diving club that conducts dive training for visitors. However, several people on social media didn't like the dancing as they pointed out that sharks don't like being confined at just one place as they like to move forward from one place to another in search of food. One user asked, "Correct me if I'm wrong, I'm not a zoologist, but I've heard sharks need to keep moving forward in order for water to keep passing through their gills so they'll be able to breathe. Isn't the position that the shark is in danger for its health?"

Read: Drones To Replace Expensive Ships For Revealing Earthquake Threats In Deep Ocean

Another user commented, "The sharks that I’ve seen captive in aquariums look severely depressed—not moving, just waiting to die—like this poor shark. For an aquarium to abuse a shark for profit like this is extremely disturbing." People also poked fun at the video as one user wrote, "I paid $399.99 on Amazon with free shipping for my rubber shark. It's smiling like my mother-in-law." The video is going viral on social media and has garnered more than 9,000 views since it was uploaded on YouTube.

Read: Environmental Activists Develop 'surf Wax' For Ocean Acidification To Help Marine Life

