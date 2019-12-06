The Debate
Electric Eel Lights Up Tennessee Aquarium's Christmas Tree

US News

An electric eel named Miguel is lighting up a Christmas tree through a special system connected to its tank enables his shocks to power strands of lights

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Electric Eel

Visitors to the Tennessee Aquarium may be shocked to learn that an electric eel named Miguel Wattson is lighting up a Christmas tree. A special system connected to Miguel’s tank enables his shocks to power strands of lights on a nearby tree, according to a news release. The aquarium hopes the Christmas tree will spark love and appreciation for the unusual freshwater fish.

READ | Chile Hymn 'the Rapist Is You' Against Sexual Violence Goes Viral

Miguel releases low-voltage blips of electricity when he is trying to find food, aquarist Kimberly Hurt said. That translates to a rapid, dim blinking of the Christmas lights. When he is eating or excited he emits higher voltage shocks which cause bigger flashes. Wattson has his own account on micro-blogging site Twitter where he shares tweets generated by his sparky self, courtesy of coding by Tennessee Tech University’s iCube centre. The video has garnered over 26,000 views.

READ | Five People Fall Off Carnival Ride Midway In Thailand In Terrifying Video Clip

“They combined electrical engineering and emerging business communication to give the eel a voice,” center director Kevin Liska previously said in a aquarium statement. In between Miguel’s tweets boasting statements like “SHAZAM!!!!” and “ka-BLAMEROO!!!!!,” a video posted to the account shows Miguel shaking in his tank as lights on the nearby tree sputter on and off.

Here are some reactions to the video on Twitter

Published:
COMMENT
