Russia Expels Norwegian Diplomat Over Alleged Espionage, Declares 'persona Non Grata'

On August 27, Russia announced the expulsion of a Norwegian diplomat from the embassy in Moscow over allegations of espionage, foreign ministries in both countries confirmed in an official statement. Norway's ambassador to Russia, Rune Resaland, was summoned and informed about the persona non grata of the envoy and that he was given three-day deadline to leave Russia. Norway said in a statement, cited by a news agency, that Russia’s foreign ministry informed the embassy that one of its foreign diplomat wasn’t welcomed in Russia anymore. It further called Russia’s decision as “groundless”.

“Decision was made in connection with an unfriendly act of Norwegian authorities, who declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata on August 18,” AP quoted Russia’s foreign ministry as saying. "Our diplomat has not broken any rules and has acted fully within the framework of diplomatic activity,” Norwegian ministry spokeswoman Guri Solberg was quoted saying by AP at the state-run television interview.

“Norway’s expulsion of a Russian diplomat is linked to the espionage investigation and is justified on the grounds that he has carried out actions that are not compatible with the role as a diplomat,” Solberg said.

Last week, Russian officials expressed disappointment at Norway’s Foreign Ministry’s decision to expel Russian diplomat over his links with another jailed spy in Norway, according to reports. Since then the tensions between the two NATO countries have heightened as Russia’s foreign ministry called Norway’s decision as crossing “a destructive line”. Further, Russia warned that the “responsibility for the consequences of this policy lies fully on Oslo.”While Russia denied the allegations of espionage against its envoy, it resort to retaliate Norway with persona non grata on Norwegian diplomat and his immediate expulsion. However, it remains unclear whether the dismissed envoy was a Russian intelligence officer, as the accused has not been officially identified, as per reports.

Security clearance 'stopped'

Norwegian Armed Forces and other governmental agencies were reported confirming with local news media outlets that the Norwegian national was headed for industry project on 3D printing when his security clearance was stopped and he was arrested. A source for the local broadcaster reported that the diplomat was found working “closely” with the Norwegian Police Security Service. In a post on Facebook, the Russian Embassy claimed that its “deputy trade representative was unjustly detained and searched by the Norwegian Police Security Service” during, what it described, "a meeting with a Norwegian citizen.” Further, the embassy accused the Norwegian Foreign Ministry of "violation of the diplomat status."

(Image Credit: AP)

(With AP Inputs)