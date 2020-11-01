Russia: Explosion Rocks COVID-19 Hospital In Chelyabinsk, Two Patients Dead

In Russia, an explosion at the student clinic of the South Ural State University has led to the deaths of two severe COVID-19 patients after the blast cut off their oxygen. As per Independent UK reports, the health ministry of the Chelyabinsk region revealed that the explosion had occurred in a booth that was used for storing oxygen in the polyclinic. No other casualties, other than the two critical condition COVID-19 patients, have been reported.

Explosion at COVID-19 hospital

According to reports, while the preliminary data is still being verified it is believed that the disconnection of oxygen, sometime before or after the blast, led to the deaths of two patients. The prosecutors in charge of the investigation have stated that all the responses and actions of officials will be probed, even the ones in-charge of operating the booth where the explosion occurred.

Russia is currently experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with a sudden increase in new daily virus cases. The chief infection official in the Russian Health Ministry, Vladimir Chulanov, has stated that this sudden rise in new COVID-19 cases will only last three weeks. Russia recorded 17,717 new COVID-19 cases on October 29.

"We expect this second rise [in the number of coronavirus cases] not to last for a long time. Yes, it will last longer than the first one because it is of a bigger scale, in principle. However, it is unlikely to last longer than two or four weeks ... It is likely to long for three weeks, the situation may stabilize then," Chulanov said.

In response to this sudden rise in cases, Russia has made wearing masks in crowded public spaces, including public transport, and in closed spaces like taxis and elevators mandatory. Russia has also had to mobilise around 300 medical students from medical universities in Samara in an effort to tackle the rapidly rising cases.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 45 million people worldwide with the global death toll crossing 1,000,000. Russia has reported more than 1 million COVID-19 cases and has a death toll of just over 27,000 people.

