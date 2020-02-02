Russia Halts Visa-free Entry, Work Visas To Chinese Nationals Over Coronavirus Dread

The Russian government on February 1, stopped visa-free entry for all Chinese tourists and stopped issuing work visas to Chinese nationals over the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed the lives of 304 people and infected more than 14,000 across China. According to reports, the government stated that the measures were undertaken to ensure the safety of the people and prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The FSB will stop visa-free tourism from midnight February 1

The decision of the Russian government comes after they closed its land border with China to curb the spread of the disease. According to reports, the order stated that the Federal Security Service (FSB) will stop visa-free tourism from midnight February 1. Chinese tour groups have been able to avail visa-free travel since the year 2000.

In order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus infection to the Russian territory, temporary restrictions have been imposed on the movement of Chinese citizens at cross border checkpoints in some sections of Russia’s border with Mongolia — Government of Russia (@GovernmentRF) February 1, 2020

According to reports, the government also said that Russia's interior ministry should halt offering work to Chinese Nationals and the foreign ministry should stop issuing work visas to Chinese Nationals. The government had further added that it will stop issuing electronic visas to Chinese citizens, which can be used to come to Russia in the western part of the country and a few parts of the east.

Countries take preventive measures to curb the viral outbreak

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced strict new restrictions for people travelling from China and warned Australians not to travel to mainland China in an attempt to reduce exposure to the deadly new virus. The Government expanded the area covered by restrictions to include all of mainland China, not just Hubei province where the Coronavirus first emerged.

Singapore on January 31 reportedly said that it was closing down entry for all those who recently travelled to China amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, Singapore also planned to revoke visas for Chinese passport holders in an attempt to contain the viral outbreak of the disease. According to reports, the ban came into effect from February 1 and would not be applicable to residents of Singapore and people holding work permits.

