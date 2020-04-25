Russia Launches 'Victory Rocket' To ISS To Mark Anniversary Of Its Great Patriotic War

Russia has launched its 'Victory Rocket' to the International Space Station (ISS) to mark the 75th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War.

The Russian Soyuz 'Victory Rocket', was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Saturday. The cargo rocket MS-14 will deliver food, medical supplies, fuel, and other equipment to the International Space Station, along with a flash drive containing the names of the Soviet soldiers who took part in the 20th century's Great Patriotic War.

According to the reports by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), this is the second time this month the Russian federal space agency, Roscosmos, launched one of their crafts to the International Space Station. Liftoff of the Progress MS-14 uncrewed cargo resupply mission to the orbital outpost launched from Site No. 31/6 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Friday, 24 April at 21:51:41 EDT — which is 01:51:41 UTC on Saturday, 25 April.

LIFTOFF! The Russian Progress 75 has lifted off at 9:51 pm ET and is en route to the @Space_Station with almost three tons of food, fuel and supplies! Watch: https://t.co/rwkVjRB3DZ pic.twitter.com/t1Yo3JkSDA — NASA (@NASA) April 25, 2020

LIVE NOW: Delivery heading to the @Space_Station! 🚀



We are launching the Russian Progress 75 filled with almost three tons of food, fuel and supplies on a Soyuz rocket. Liftoff is scheduled for 9:51pm ET — don’t miss it! https://t.co/rwkVjRB3DZ https://t.co/rwkVjRB3DZ — NASA (@NASA) April 25, 2020

