Russia: Massive Explosion Rips Through Gas Station In Volgograd; Watch Video

A massive explosion hit Volgograd, Russia on August 10, injuring at least 13 people. The robust blast which ripped through a gas station in the southwestern city injured mainly firefighters who were present on the scene to douse the initial fire. This comes days after the horrific explosions shook Beirut, thereby prompting people to draw a parallel between two.

Footages of the blast, that have emerged online, show an “enormous fireball” shooting into the sky over the city. As per international media reports, the initial fire sparked out following a discharge of static electricity as fuel was pumped from a tanker to an underground storage tank.

As the fire intensified, the staff evacuated the station. However, soon a colossal blast went off causing a larger blaze, which intensified to spread over 1000 square meters. Out of those injured, ten were taken to hospital. A team of seventy-five firefighters tackled the fire. In addition, a firefighting robot was also deployed which was remotely steered in the centre of the fire to extinguish it.

Read: WHO To Send USD 1.7 Million Worth PPE, Humanitarian Supplies To Lebanon After Deadly Blast

Read: Egypt To Shift 'hazardous Materials' From Airports To Safer Locations After Beirut Blast

Aid for Beirut

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the Beirut blast, WHO has announced aid for the country. As per reports, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a press briefing on August 10, stated, "From our strategic stockpile in Dubai, WHO immediately sent surgical and major trauma supplies. We released funds from the contingency fund for emergencies. Our staff are on the ground supporting the assessment of the impact on the health sector with Lebanese and other UN partners. We are shipping USD 1.7 million worth of PPE (personal protective equipment) items to support COVID and humanitarian supplies that were destroyed by the blast."

Read: Lebanon's Cabinet Resigns Over Beirut Blast Amid Public Fury

Read: Beirut Explosion: Lebanon PM Hassan Diab Announces Resignation Of Government