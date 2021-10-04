Russia May Call UNSC Meeting To Seek Report On US-led Coalition's Conduct In Afghanistan

On Monday, Russian diplomat Zamir Kabulov stated that Moscow might convene a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the near future to force the US-led coalition to report on its actions in Afghanistan. "We are not ruling out the prospect of holding a UNSC meeting in future to hear a report by officials of the Western coalition on activities in Afghanistan," said Special Presidential Representative, reported news agency ANI citing Sputnik. The Russian ambassador to Afghanistan also emphasised that Moscow does not intend to raise the question of prospective Taliban sanctions relief in the UN Security Council. He said that it is premature to bring up the possibility of Russia convening a UNSC meeting to remove the Taliban from international sanctions lists. At this point, the international community appears to be reacting calmly to the Taliban's initial steps into power, Kabulov said, adding that Russia sees similar approaches to the official recognition of the newly formed Taliban government.

Meanwhile, Kabulov did not rule out that the UNSC may revise the Taliban's sanctions, he believes that there is no need to rush as Russia's position depends on the future conduct of the Taliban administration. "We do not exclude out a future change of the Taliban sanctions system, but we believe it is prudent not to rush at this time," he was quoted as saying by Sputnik. He further went on to say that the Taliban government's practical measures and implementation of their commitments to build an inclusive power structure representing the interests of the country's important ethnic and political groupings, will guide Russia to form its position. Since taking control in the month of August, the Taliban has been chastised by the global community. The outfit has also been severely criticised by the world community for forming a non-inclusive interim government.

UN calls for 'equal and meaningful participation' of women in Afghanistan

The UN Security Council overwhelmingly renewed the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) last month, emphasising the significance of the "equal and meaningful involvement" of women in public life. In the aftermath of the Taliban takeover, the resolution further emphasises the significance of establishing an inclusive and representative administration. It also highlights the importance of protecting human rights, particularly those of women, children, and minorities, reported ANI. The Taliban is struggling to gain recognition from the international community after taking control of Afghanistan and announcing the country's interim government.

Image: Twitter/@MFA Russia