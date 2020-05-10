Russia Reports 11,012 New Coronavirus Cases, Nationwide Toll Soars To 209,688

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Russian authorities recently recorded 11,012 new coronavirus cases on May 10. According to reports, the new cases bring the total number of positive cases in Russia to 209,688. Russian authorities also reported 88 new coronavirus related deaths bring the death toll to 1,915. As per reports, the number of coronavirus cases in Russia overtook France and Germany and became the fifth-highest in the world.

Top officials infected

Earlier, Russian culture minister, Olga Lyubimova, has tested positive for coronavirus, making her the third member of the Russian cabinet to get infected, international media reported citing a Russian news agency. Previously, the country’s Prime Minister and Construction minister had tested positive. This comes the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in 1,915 fatalities across the Russian territory.

Currently, Lyubimova had shown mild symptoms of COVID-19, was working remotely and was conducting meetings online, international media reported citing her Press secretary, Anna Usacheva.

Last week, Prime minister Mikhail Mishustin became the highest-ranking Russian official known to have gotten infected with COVID-19. He was appointed as PM in January as part of a major reshuffle in Russia's power structure and has played a leading role in Russia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, country's First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov replaced Mishustin in his absence. In the same week, Construction Minister Vladimir Yakushev also reportedly announced that he was diagnosed with the virus and would be treated in hospital. Dmitry Volkov, one of his deputies, also tested positive, the ministry reportedly said at the time.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 280,451 lives worldwide as of May 10. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and has infected at least 4,101,975 people. Out of the total infections, 1,441,873 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

