Russia Vows To Develop Military Cooperation With Iran After UN Arms Embargo Expiry

Russia has vowed to develop military cooperation with Iran after the expiry of an arms embargo in October despite US declaration of return of all sanctions through snapback mechanism. According to Russian media reports, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that new opportunities of cooperation will emerge after the sanctions imposed under Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) expires on October 18.

Last week, Russia denounced the unilateral declaration by the United States on Iranian sanctions under the 2015 nuclear deal as “illegitimate” and “unacceptable”. The Russian foreign ministry, in a strong-worded statement, said that the United States continue to mislead the international community on the restoration of an arms embargo.

Moscow, a key ally of Tehran, said that the UN Security Council did not take any action that would lead to the renewal of the previous sanctions against Iran. It accused Washington of putting on a “theatrical performance” to subordinate the Security Council, adding that the claim of restoration of sanctions on Iran is nothing but “wishful thinking”.

“The United States should not aggravate the situation, but immediately abandon its course of destroying the JCPOA and undermining UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” said the ministry.

The European signatories of the JCPoA, also known as Iran nuclear deal, said that the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and has no legal standing to trigger snapback. Britain, France, and Germany said in a joint statement that they have worked tirelessly to preserve the nuclear agreement and remain committed to doing so.

US imposes new sanctions

Meanwhile, the United States imposed new sanctions on Iran’s defence ministry and other individuals allegedly involved in its nuclear program, asserting its earlier declaration that all UN sanctions have been restored. Pompeo told a news conference on September 21 that the latest executive order on Iranian sanctions gives the United States a “new and powerful tool” to enforce an arms embargo and hold those accountable who seek to evade UN sanctions.

