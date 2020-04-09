Russia Reports Record Single-day Coronavirus Cases; Infection Toll Crosses 10,000 Mark

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has shaken the entire world, Russia announced a record one-day rise in new COVID-19 positive cases in the country. According to international media reports, Russia reported 1,459 new cases and 13 coronavirus related deaths on April 9, adding to a total of over 10,000 positive coronavirus cases and 76 deaths so far.

Crisis in Russia worsens

As per reports, Moscow is the worst affected region in the country and many other regions of Russia have recently entered into their second week of a partial lockdown. Residents of Moscow have been told to remain at home and step out only for essential work such as a trip to the market or for urgent medical care.

According to reports, Russia has recorded fewer cases of coronavirus infection than many other western European countries during the initial stages of the pandemic, but new cases began to spike in the country in April with Moscow as the epicentre.

Russian official earlier claimed that the situation in the country was under control and that there was nothing to worry about but reportedly their demeanour changed after Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin cast doubt on official figures. As per reports, Sobyanin has said that perhaps the real coronavirus situation in Russia was much worse than it seemed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly advised Russia’s regional governors to create their own plans to tackle the coronavirus crisis so that they are able to adjust the measures to local needs.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from a Chinese 'wet market' in Wuhan, the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has now claimed over 88,505 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,518,783 people.

Out of the total infected cases, about 330,590 people are said to have recovered but the contagious virus is continuing to disrupt lives across the world. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the global economy is struggling.

