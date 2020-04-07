Man United’s Strategy To Sign Jadon Sancho From Borussia Dortmund Revealed: Report

Man United have reportedly made their intentions clear on signing Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window. Jadon Sancho has come of age over the last two seasons with German outfit Borussia Dortmund. However, Man United are not the only ones that are interested in a possible Jadon Sancho transfer when the transfer market opens.

Man United transfer strategy: Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stressed on the importance of fielding youngsters from his squad in numerous interviews. The Norwegian led Man United to fifth place on the Premier League table in his first full season at the club until the coronavirus pandemic suspended the season. However, Solskjaer is reportedly keen on bolstering his attacking department in the summer after facing the repercussions of a long-term injury to Marcus Rashford.

A possible Jadon Sancho transfer away from Dortmund could be on the cards this summer as the 20-year-old Englishman is reportedly unhappy playing under Lucien Favre. More so, Sancho is on good terms with Manchester United talisman Marcus Rashford. The duo represents England together in attack and Rashford could play a major part in orchestrating a Jadon Sancho transfer to Old Trafford.

Man United transfer strategy for a Jadon Sancho transfer revealed

The Athletic has revealed the Man United transfer strategy to lure Jadon Sancho towards the red side of Manchester. According to The Athletic, Man United cannot promise Sancho titles immediately at the time of joining but they have vowed that the youngster would be the leading star in an emerging team with potential. With regular football and the opportunity to lead the line for a club the stature of Man United, Jadon Sancho is reportedly attracted at the prospect of returning to his homeland.

Raphael Honigstein: “Manchester United can’t promise titles to Jadon Sancho straight away but they can promise him to be the leading star in a new team that is emerging and from what I’ve been told that is quite appealing to him.” pic.twitter.com/nBHEq9rjPB — Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) April 7, 2020

Man United transfer strategy: Big European suitors monitoring Sancho

Although Man United are prepared to break the bank for Sanco, who is worth around $136.8 million according to Transfermarkt, Premier League rivals Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and even LaLiga heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Sancho's development. Sancho has already registered 17 goals and a further 17 more assists in all competitions for Dortmund this campaign. However, At Man United, Sancho would nail a starting berth on the right-wing position, something that other clubs cannot promise the youngster.

