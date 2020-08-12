Russia Slams Foreign Colleagues For Expressing 'groundless Opinions' On COVID-19 Vaccine

Russian Health minister has accused foreign states of sensing ‘specific competitive advantage’ of the newly released COVID-19 vaccine after scientists showed scepticism. Speaking at a news briefing, country’s health minister, Mikhail Murashko said, “It seems our foreign colleagues are sensing the specific competitive advantages of the Russian drug and are trying to express opinions that in our opinion are completely groundless.”

Meanwhile, Moscow had rejected the “groundless” safety concerns over its COVID-19 vaccine and said that the first batch of the drugs would be ready within two weeks. In addendum, it had announced that the vaccine would be administered to people, including doctors on a voluntary basis. As per the health ministry, the first package of medicine would be received in two weeks primarily for doctors.

Russia announces COVID-19 vaccines

The 'world’s first' clinically approved vaccine against the novel coronavirus has been manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute in collaboration with the Russian Health Ministry. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told the meeting that it is one of the first registered vaccines in the world to prove its effectiveness and safety.

Russia has become the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, however, questions have been raised over the decision to register the vaccine before Phase 3 trials which last for months. The United States has been sceptical over the Russian vaccine and US Health Secretary Alex Azar told a news conference that it is more essential to have a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine than acing the race.

