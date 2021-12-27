Russia Seeks Cancellation Of Ukraine, Georgia Application To Join NATO Alliance

Amid soaring tensions between Ukraine, Russia, the latter demanded NATO cancel the decision to accept Kyiv's request, Sputnik reported on Monday. According to a report by the Russian news agency, Moscow also demanded the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to deny the request of Georgia to join the alliance. He added that Moscow needs to put an end to NATO's expansion and stem Ukraine from becoming a component of the coalition. "We must put an end to the advancement of NATO, NATO infrastructure, and NATO capabilities further east. We must exclude Ukraine from joining NATO," Sputnik quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

"We're saying absolutely firmly that we demand an official withdrawal of the decision of the Bucharest summit. From 2008, that Ukraine and Georgia will become NATO members. We're saying that further expansion of NATO should be ruled out in principle," the diplomat added.

Notably, the statement from Ryabkov came days after Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow sees NATO's expansion to Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova as a matter of "life" and "death". Further, the diplomat demanded a rollback of all the formalities that have been done until now. Besides, Ryabkov also said that Moscow is waiting for the United States response to hold bilateral talks. This comes after Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed receiving a NATO proposal to commence talks on the country’s security concerns on January 12.

Know the recent developments between Russia, Western and other countries

According to US intelligence input, around 70,000 Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Vladimir Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" next year. In response, POTUS had warned Putin to face "severe repercussions" if Moscow tries to invade Ukraine or try to destabilise the incumbent government. Earlier on Sunday, the top diplomats of the Group of Seven (G7) tabled a proposal to penalise Russia if it invades Ukraine, The Guardian reported.

According to the British daily, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the inter-governmental political forum prepared all documents that were necessary to invoke anti-money-laundering laws. During the summit, ministers from six other nations also agreed on the UK's stand and added they were encountering a pattern of disruptive conduct by Russia. The countries noted it was unbearable to accept a country that wanted to alter the border of another nation, according to The Guardian.

(With inputs from AP)