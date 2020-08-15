Russia to roll out COVID-19 vaccine doses by August end, production begins: Report

The Russian Health Ministry, on August 15, confirmed that the country has already initiated the production of its COVID-19 vaccine, a development that comes days after Moscow announced ‘world’s first COVID-19 vaccine’. Named Sputnik V, the clinically approved vaccine against the novel coronavirus has been manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute in collaboration with the Russian Health Ministry.

According to reports, the vaccine, which is the first to go for production, will be rolled out by the end of this month. Despite its fast-paced production, the drug continues to draw scepticism from around the world with many asserting that the Russians may have put prestige before safety. However, dismissing their claim, Russian President Vladimir Putin had asserted that one of his daughters had been given the vaccine developed by the country.

WHO calls for fair distribution

As Russia begins production, the World Health Organisation said that it was focused on accelerating vaccine development and making sure that it was available to all. Briefing reporters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that a ‘rapid, fair and equitable’ distribution to all countries was required if a successful vaccine was developed in future.

Read: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria Exudes Confidence In Getting COVID Vaccine By 'end Of Year'

Read: PM Modi's Full 74th Independence Day Speech: Mega Announcements, Updates On Vaccine & J&K

In his address, he also talked about 'Vaccine Nationalism', saying that excess demand and limited supply of a vaccine in future is bound to cause discrimination and price gauge. Calling it a market failure, he said that only way to solve it was through global solidarity, public sector investment and engagement.

Read: Health Min Says 'readying For Mass COVID Vaccine Production'; No Comment On 'Sputnik-V'

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Recovered Cases At 18 Lakhs; PM Gives Update On Vaccine