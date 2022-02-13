Ukraine has advised all the commercial airlines to avoid flying over the Black Sea from Monday to Saturday due to Russian naval exercises that will go on for 10-days with Belarusian forces. Russia has seized at least six of the strategic Black Sea ports, a move widely criticized by Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has reportedly stated that the Sea of Azov was completely blocked by the Russian military, and the Black Sea was fully cut off by Russian forces.

France reacted to the Russia-Belarus war drills, which has witnessed the largest troops deployment since the Cold War as a “violent gesture". "Those in Ukraine should depart now via commercial or private means,” meanwhile the US said in an immediate advisory.

Russia has activated ‘coastal warnings’ and ‘aviation danger alert’ NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) near Norway’s southeastern Barents Sea as sounds of missile and gunfire resonated. Reports suggest that Russia has blocked an area from the Kolguyev Island in the east to several tens of nautical miles west of the maritime delimitation line with Norway, an approximate distance of about 650 kilometers. In the entire coastline of the Barents- and White Seas long-range missiles are launched.

In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service a pair of Tu-22M3 bombers of the Russian air force taxi before takeoff at an air base in Russia. [Credit: AP]

US embassy in Ukraine tweeted that "under the pretext of military exercises, Russia restricts Ukraine's maritime sovereignty, limits freedom of navigation in the Black Sea/Sea of Azov, & impedes maritime traffic essential to Ukraine's economy".

A view of a Tu-22M3 bomber of the Russian air force seen from the cockpit of another such plane during a training flight. Two Tu-22M3 long-range bombers of the Russian air force. [Credit: AP]

More than 30 warships entered near the Crimea peninsula as part of wider military drills, the RIA news agency reported.

Effective Monday, airlines “are advised not to fly... over this area, and to plan optimal routes in advance, taking into account the current situation,” Ukraine’s state air traffic service said.

Only the airspace over the territory of Ukraine is open for the aircraft and planes to transit. While Kyiv’s officials said that they see “no point” in closing down their air corridors, Dutch airline KLM - part of Air France - stopped flying to Ukraine and Germany’s Lufthansa followed the lead.