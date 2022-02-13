Quick links:
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. During the call, Antony stressed that the US and its allies remain united in the "commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including its economic and financial stability," according to the readout released by the State Department. Antony Blinken highlighted that the immediate priority of the United States is to support efforts to de-escalate the situation. He further warned that any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine will be met with a "swift, coordinated, and forceful response." The call between Kuleba and Blinken comes a day after the phone call between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the situation is "very very dangerous and difficult" and added, "we are on the edge of a precipice." Speaking to reporters in Scotland, he asserted that there was "still time" for Russian President Vladimir Putin to "step back." Johnson further said that they are calling on everyone to hold talks and "for the Russian government to avoid what would be a disastrous mistake for Russia."
The BSE benchmark Sensex plunged 1,747 points while the Nifty crashed below the 17,000-level on Monday as escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions sparked a retreat from riskier assets globally.
Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to keep talking with the West on Moscow's security demands, a signal from the Kremlin that it intends to continue diplomatic efforts amid US warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow wants guarantees from the West that NATO won't allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members, and that the alliance will halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe, the demands flatly rejected by the West.
Speaking at a meeting with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued that Moscow should hold more talks with the U.S. and its allies despite their refusal to consider the main Russian demands.
The talks can't go on indefinitely, but I would suggest to continue and expand them at this stage, Lavrov said, noting that Washington has offered to conduct dialogue on limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures.
Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors watch the developing situation in Ukraine as Russia amasses troops on the border.
The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 323 points, or 0.9%, to 34,408 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.
Smaller company stocks held up better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 rose 0.1%. Health care companies and banks were among the biggest weights dragging the market lower. Pfizer shed 3.3% and Citigroup fell 1.4%.
Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2% from 1.94% late Friday.
Ukrainian Embassy to the UK had said on Twitter that there is “no change for NATO membership plans" as it cited the former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's constitutional amendment made in 2019. Ukraine asserted that joining NATO has been enshrined in its constitution.
Kyiv was responding to comments made by Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko who earlier told BBC Radio 5 Live that Ukraine can drop its bid to join NATO in order to avoid war with Russia. He although later backtracked on his statement after a spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukraine’s NATO and EU membership aspirations "remain an 'unconditional priority' for Kyiv."
In his statement earlier on BBC Radio, Ukraine's ambassador to Kyiv had stated: "We are not a member of NATO right now and to avoid war we are ready for many concessions and that is what we are doing in our conversations with Russia," Prystaiko said. "It has nothing to do with NATO which is enshrined in the constitution." He continued, "It is not a delay to our ambitions to be in NATO—what we are talking about is that we are not in the family now so we have to look for something else like bilateral agreements with the UK with the United States."
"So on top of NATO we are looking for some other arrangements which would allow us to survive at this particular ordeal right now," Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko had stated.
President Vladimir Putin has expressed his intention of holding constructive talks with the US, as he held televised meetings with his foreign and defense ministers on Monday, according to Russian state-affiliated media reports. Putin has countered Washington’s warnings, stressing that Russia would rather de-escalate tensions as he demanded the security guarantees from NATO. Putin also insisted on continued efforts for finding a diplomatic resolution to the tensions.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meanwhile told President Vladimir Putin that Kremlin will keep attempting to make the efforts to reach a diplomatic outcome with the West, including the US. Putin said “all right” in response, as per state TV meeting between Lavrov, Putin met Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Kremlin, though, did not reveal its intention of returning the troops to their bases.
#RepublicLIVE | Russia was given assurance that NATO will not move east, but there were no written assurances and they did move east, compelling the Russians to act: Major General GD Bakshi on the Russia-Ukraine standoff
Watch #LIVE here: https://t.co/O0PMqiGCpI pic.twitter.com/ZYpSQsbhTW
Greece’s foreign ministry has said that two of its expatriates have been killed and another two are seriously wounded in an incident that involves Ukrainian soldiers. Greece's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, has requested to speak by telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba urgently. The Greek ministry issued a statement, saying that the Ukrainian soldiers were “responsible” for the deaths of its officials.
The incident has occurred on the European side at the “line of contact” where the pro-Russian separatist forces have been fighting the Ukrainian soldiers in the Donbas since 2014 Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
.@GreeceMFA Statement regarding the death of two Diaspora Greeks and the serious injury of two others in the village of Granitna in Eastern #Ukraine
🔗https://t.co/9SheAXuG6B https://t.co/1VXEA3jDgr pic.twitter.com/dAyLciJgmj
We express our deepest sorrow for the sudden death of two expatriates and the serious injury of two others in the village of Granitna, which is located near the contact line in Eastern Ukraine, said Greece's Foreign ministry. We also express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured, it added.
“The ongoing Russian military build-up at Ukraine’s borders is a cause for grave concern,” read a joint statement from the Group of Seven (G7) Finance Ministers on Monday, February 14 as they hurled urgency of dealing with the crisis. The arrangement pushed for the efforts to identify a diplomatic path towards de-escalation of the tensions, as it called for the countries involved in drafting a resolution “to act swiftly and decisively”.
“We are united in our resolve to protect the sovereignty, territorial integrity as well as economic and financial stability of Ukraine,” the joint statement from the G7 read, adding that efforts must be made to support the Ukrainian economy in an event of an armed conflict.
#BreakingOnRepublic | Amid the heightened tensions in the Russia-Ukraine standoff, G7 nations warn Russia of consequences
Tune in to watch the biggest coverage on the Ukraine crisis: https://t.co/O0PMqiYLDQ pic.twitter.com/Al0ipzfcOS
We stand united as @g7 Finance Ministers to protect the economic and financial stability of Ukraine.
De-escalation is the top priority, but we are prepared to collectively impose sanctions in the face of further military aggression by Russia.
Poland, the European Union nation has announced that it will start to accept refugees on the border from Ukraine that will flee the “war" and will house them in hostels, dormitories, sports facilities and other venues. The EU nation has said that it is “making preparations to accept Ukrainian refugees in the event of another Russian attack on that country,” Associated Press reports. The Polish government, though added, that it hopes that the worst-case scenario can be averted and a diplomatic path can be established.
“Similar preparations are being made across the region, particularly in those nations which share borders with Ukraine,” AP has reported, citing official sources.
Poland's deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz, told Radio Plus: “In this worst-case scenario, we are not talking about hundreds or thousands, but much larger numbers." He added that the Interior Ministry has been preparing “internal scenarios, infrastructure and plans” for many weeks.
Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. Speaking at the start of a meeting with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested that Moscow should continue a dialogue with the US and its allies even though they have rejected Russia's main Russian security demands.
He noted that the US has offered to conduct dialogue on limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures.
Asked by Putin if it made sense to continue diplomatic efforts, Lavrov responded that possibilities for talks haven't been exhausted and proposed to continue the negotiations. The meeting came as as Germany's chancellor began a trip to Kyiv and Moscow for a last-ditch attempt to head off a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine that some warn could be only days away.
Russia’s deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff, Russian armed forces, Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, on Monday warned that the Russian military will “fire” on foreign ships and submarines that illegally intrude its territorial waters. His remarks came as Russia claimed that its anti-submarine Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer chased off a US submarine near the Kuril Islands earlier yesterday, a report Washington rejected. Threatening the West of sailing any vessels near Russia, the military official asserted that any such move will be dealt with after a decision taken only at the "highest level,” the Interfax news agency reported.
Russia earlier denounced the US Navy submarine for not only sailing into Russia’s territorial waters but also ignoring the demands of Russian forces to come on the surface immediately, the Russian defense ministry informed. The crew of the frigate "used appropriate means" and chased the US sub, it said, adding that the US submarine “left at full speed.”
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday, February 14, announced that he will be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, the Telegram channel, Pul Pervogo, reported an update on Monday. The authoritarian Belarusian leader’s announcement comes as Russia and Belarus kick-started the joint war drills, in what NATO labelled the display of the biggest troop deployment to Belarus since the Cold War.
The two longtime allies launched 10 days of military drills viewed as a belligerent and aggressive posture towards Ukraine, and groundwork for an invasion as Kyiv is now surrounded by Russian troops on three sides.
UK prime minister Boris Johnson has called the regional tensions between Moscow and Kyiv “the most dangerous moment” and the “biggest security crisis” ever faced by Europe and the world. As the Russian troops figure increased to 30,000 and the massive military exercises started in Belarus uncertainties loomed among the NATO countries and the West over how the situation developed. Russia also kick-started the naval drills in the Black Sea choking key ports for Ukraine that cut off the latter from the West. Army tanks, fighter aircraft, and the advanced S-400 air defense system are all involved in the Allied Resolve exercises.
NATO is a defensive alliance that is fundamental to global security.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 10, 2022
Today I have agreed a package of support with Secretary-General @JensStoltenberg to further strengthen our collective security, sending troops, planes and ships to defend NATO from North to South. pic.twitter.com/YHiLxRYXiH
Soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment line up vehicles at the military airfield in Vilseck, Germany, to defend NATO allies from Russia. Credit: AP
Ukraine's Gen. Oleksandr Pavliuk, commander of the Joint Forces Operation, gestures during a visit to frontline positions outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Credit: AP
“This is probably the most dangerous moment, I would say, in the course of the next few days, in what is the biggest security crisis that Europe has faced in decades,” UK prime minister Boris Johnson told a news conference.
He acknowledged NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg's concerns about the Russian forces “going up” very quickly. “The warning time for a possible attack is going down,” NATO chief warned as airlines, worldwide, resort to avoiding Ukraine’s airspace.
Lithuania has pursued & will continue to pursue a consistent support for Ukraine by all possible means. Ukraine's security is our security.

In the face of increasing Russian military pressure, today we are shipping additional support to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities
In the face of increasing Russian military pressure, today we are shipping additional support to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities pic.twitter.com/izgu6njLqX
🇱🇹🛫🇺🇦 We #StandWithUkraine not only in diplomatic ways, but also in strengthening Ukraine's ability to defend itself against an aggressor.

Today we are shipping defence-related assistance that will strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend its territory and population.
Today we are shipping defence-related assistance that will strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend its territory and population. pic.twitter.com/Df9LSQ9Fvw
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows Russia's ground attack aircraft troops have installed tents at Luninets airfield, Belarus. Credit: AP
Russia meanwhile lambasted the West, as it once again accused NATO of threatening Russia’s national security. “Unlike the exercises, Russia is holding on its territory, after which the troops return to their barracks, NATO, UK, Canadian and US armed forces are spreading far from UK, US, and Canadian territory to the Baltic states and the Black Sea,” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asserted, according to Interfax. “And those troops and deployments, as a rule, never return home,” he added.
As Russia and Belarusian defense forces conducted the joint military exercises with up to 30,000 soldiers blanketing the regions along Kyiv’s borders, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, said: “The accumulation of forces at the border is psychological pressure from our neighbours.” His remarks came as NATO countries, and Washington warned that Russian leader Putin has completed over 70% of troop deployment needed to launch an offensive on Kyiv.
While Kremlin in a statement has said that Russian troops will return home after the drills, Kyiv, wary of Russia’s intentions has launched its own military drill to deter Russia. Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ukrainian land forces, has mobilized over 10,000 troops that he said were involved in Ukraine’s exercises, sources told Guardian newspaper.
“We have specifically moved training of the armed forces towards the most dangerous lines of possible enemy offence,” Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi announced.
Syrskyi separately spoke to Australia's Sky News and asserted that Ukraine is "ready & capable and we will not give up a single meter of Ukrainian land without a fight." He accused Russia of unnecessary threats, saying and that if Russia were to invade Ukraine" each meter of the land will be flooded with their blood."
Ukrainian serviceman walks in a destroyed industrial compound, backdropped by bullet-riddled metal panels on a frontline position outside Avdiivka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Credit: AP
Ukraine has been urging Moscow to pull back its troops from the border it is was “serious” about de-escalating the tense situation. “If Russian officials are serious when they say they don’t want a new war, Russia must continue diplomatic engagement and pull back military forces it amassed along Ukraine’s borders and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” Kyiv’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, tweeted yesterday.
Kyiv’s demands were neglected by the Russian leader Putin, who in turn, has been asking for ‘security guarantees’ from the NATO alliance, who he says, brought their military forces “on our doorstep first.” “If they do not intend to do so, then they should explain why,” Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said on state television.
Moscow's chair of world policy and international relations, Russian State University for the Humanities (RGGU) on Monday, Feb. 14, blamed the “external elements” for worsening the geopolitical turmoil between Moscow and Kyiv. Speaking to the Republic Media Network, Vladimir Federovich PRYAKHIN appeared to blame the United States, EU, and the NATO alliance, when asked by Republic’s host Niranjan Narayanaswamy about the satellite imagery that appeared to show an intense troop buildup on Ukraine’s frontier with Kyiv.
Republic interviewed the geopolitical expert on Russia’s regional affairs as Western and Ukrainian intelligence officials warned an ‘imminent’ invasion threat from Russia and officials have been leading diplomatic efforts to avert war.
“They [US and NATO] would be very glad if tomorrow a war starts between Russia and Ukraine,” asserted Vladimir Federovich, adding that Russia does not want to invade the Ukrainians.
Federovich’s stance on the Russia Ukraine conflict resonated with the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s who had earlier, for the first time, broke monthlong public silence on the standoff, blaming NATO for the political tensions. Although, Putin still left the West wondering about his next move. Moscow is still open to diplomacy, Putin has iterated in a defiant tone against Washington.
Accusing the Ukrainian Army of launching an armed offensive first, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Monday that it "is preparing in every way possible" to respond to any provocation by Ukrainian forces. DPR is a self-proclaimed quasi-state in the eastern Ukrainian oblast of Donetsk that hosts the Russian separatist forces in the region.
In his televised interview on Russian TV, DPR People’s Militia deputy head Eduard Basurin asserted "We are expecting provocations from Ukraine and we are preparing in every way possible.”
DPR’s Basurin stated that the situation at the contact line on Russia Ukraine border “is not developing via a clam scenario” adding that there is a “hot phase of a conflict” brewing but hasn’t begun yet.
Ukrainian soldiers guard an area near Odradivka, eastern Ukraine. [Credit: AP]
DPR’s militia head asserts that Ukraine is receiving substantial foreign aid from the West, and NATO, indicating that it will be shortly provoked to attack. "We seek to monitor the situation in full, in accordance with the abilities that we have," Basurin said, according to Russian state-affiliated media TASS.
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine soldiers is extremely high at the contact line in Donbas, TASS reports. Donetsk People’s Republic, Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) have told reporters on condition of anonymity that there is intense military shelling, and troops have started mobilizing additional forces that appear in case of a war-like scenario.
Agencies reported earlier yesterday that US staff at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) was asked by the Biden administration to start leaving the rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Sunday itself. OSCE's members were spotted with the logo on their uniform, as they loaded suitcases and were vacating the mission's headquarters building late yesterday evening. The OSCE's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine has been deployed in the eastern Ukraine region since the outbreak of war after Crimea's annexation and was never asked to pull out since.
“UAF, led by US advisors, is developing a plan of offensive action in Donbass,” TASS reported Basurin as saying.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the war-hit Donbas region, eastern Ukraine. [Credit: AP]
The Japanese government has asked its embassy staff to leave Ukraine immediately in an email noting that its function will be further limited from Monday. "Only a few" personnel will remain in Kyiv that are tasked with very critical bilateral roles, said Japanese government, according to Kyodo news. The decision came in the wake of mounting tensions between Kyiv and Moscow. Japan is ringing threat alarms for its nationals residing in Ukraine and wants the embassy staff and their families out.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters in Hawaii, after holding three-way foreign ministerial talks with the United States and South Korea, that Japanese nationals in Ukraine needed to evacuate "immediately in the safest manner."
Japan will allow less than 10 staff members including the Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda to remain in Ukraine, a Japanese government official said Monday in Tokyo. Further, he warned that the decision is in line with the intelligence reports that found the Russian invasion could begin in Kyiv as early as during the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics through next Sunday.
Airlines worldwide are cancelling or diverting the flights to avoid the Ukraine air corridor over fears of Russian invasion and subsequently a war as Moscow has now amassed 130,000 troops on Kyiv’s frontier as well as has been conducting military drills in Belarus.
Whilst NATO unleaded fresh shipments of the arms and weaponry from NATO members at the Ukraine airport, commercial planes resorted to avoiding Kyiv’s airspace. planes were banned from flying over Kyiv after the aviation insurers released a notice, stating that air carriers would no longer cover flights through Ukraine’s airspace, in case of a casualty from the war. The advisory effectively halted all international air travel to and from Ukraine.
As many as 298 passengers, two-thirds of whom were Dutch, were killed six years ago after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 that was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down by a surface-to-air missile supplied to pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.
Pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine limited access to the wreckage of a Malaysia Airlines plane as it was shot down six years ago during Russia Kyiv tensions. [Credit: AP]
Dutch parliament has cast votes in favour of a motion calling on the EU nation’s government to freeze the assets of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs “to stop an armed invasion in Ukraine.” Taking to his official Twitter handle, Head of Global Magnitsky Justice campaign, Bill Browder wrote: “We now have the US, UK, and Dutch parliament repeating the same message. It’s so obviously the right policy.”
Member of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma slammed Russia’s troop build-up and act of aggression on Kyiv as he wrote on Twitter: “Corruption should be punishable under the EU Magnitsky Act so that we can go after the financial assets of Putin and the oligarchs that support him.”
Magnitsky Acts are a set of sanctions named after a Russian activist, Sergei Magnitsky, who died in prison after he had exposed a corruption scheme involving the inner circle of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The Act allows the Western governments to freeze the funds of Russian officials, including those in the close circle of Putin or the leader himself on human rights grounds, in order to put pressure on the ruling elite. Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, as well as Canada and the US, already have Magnitsky sanctions in place against several Russian officials.
Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Kuleba stated that Kyiv has asked for a meeting with Russia and all other Vienna Document signatories within 48 hours to address and discuss the current situation surrounding army deployments near the Ukrainian border. Taking to Twitter, the minister said that in accordance with the Vienna Document, Russia has failed to reply to their request to explain about the Putin'd intention for the troop concentration.
Kubela said, “We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement & redeployment along our border & in temporarily occupied Crimea.” In addition to this, Kuleba stated that Ukraine had asked for answers from Russia underneath the norms of the Vienna Document, a security pact agreed by signatories of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which comprises Russia.
Russia failed to respond to our request under the Vienna Document. Consequently, we take the next step. We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement & redeployment along our border & in temporarily occupied Crimea
If Russia is serious when it talks about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE space, it must fulfill its commitment to military transparency in order to de-escalate tensions and enhance security for all
In the intense footage circulating on social media, the Ukrainians are seen marching through the center of Kyiv with their national flag, chanting “Glory to Ukraine,” and other pro-Ukrainian slogans. According to coverage on the ground, the citizens flashed placards with dire messages against Russia that read: “Ukrainians will resist” and “Invaders must die”.
“We will unite and fight for our independence,” one of the demonstrators was quoted saying by the ground reporters. ‘We are scared but we are ready’ meanwhile another citizen asserted, challenging Russia’s Putin.
At least 250 Ukrainian civilians were earlier seen in a snow-covered mountain, training with the Ukrainian forces to defend their capital with cardboard guns. Kremlin has stationed over 120,000 troops on the border, and the Ukrainian government is mobilizing the country’s citizens to fight against the so-called ‘Russia’s blackmail scheme.’
[Credit: Twitter/@EffingGrim]
“Students, accountants, IT specialists, teachers, travel agents, retirees, military veterans: These urban volunteers are part of the national Territorial Defense Forces from around Ukraine,” a Philadelphia Inquirer reporter found. The Ukrainian defense ministry is now training civilians in the big cities “to protect their local neighbourhoods in case Putin orders Russian troops into Kyiv and other major cities.” NATO, US “won’t come to their rescue,” they told on-ground reporters.
Ukrainian citizens have received military uniforms and have been training with cardboard guns, plastic paintball guns, and hunting rifles from home and outside their areas. Ukraine’s professional military says that it is teaching to advance, swivel, crawl, and rescue the fallen when Russian soldiers invade. Ukraine citizens have turned the Soviet-era, Young Pioneers children’s camp into their ‘house-to-house’ urban combat location inside the dilapidating buildings. Professional soldiers in helmets and body armour shout commands, and Ukrainian civilians including women in a tracksuit practice with the ancient rifles or simulation of weaponry.
“We will fight any invaders like the resistance that fought the Russians in Afghanistan,” Vasyl Nikolayevich, a 53-year-old full-time platoon commander in the Territorial Defense Forces, told Inquirer’s reporter. He had fought with the Soviet army against the Afghan resistance forces that drove the Soviets out. A digital marketer now in Army combat yelled, that Ukrainians will “protect their national identity.”
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be holding talks with world leaders this week in order to bring Russia “back from the brink” of war especially as the Ukraine crisis entered a “critical juncture”. According to Sky News, Number 10 had warned on Sunday evening that Britain’s intelligence “suggests Russia could be planning an invasion of Ukraine at any moment” and warned of “disastrous consequences”.
When @NATO was founded, allies made a historic undertaking to safeguard the freedom of every member state.

The UK remains unwavering in our commitment to European security.
The UK remains unwavering in our commitment to European security. pic.twitter.com/XsVYTaMAhW
Downing Street also said that even as the Ukraine crisis reached a “critical juncture”, there is still a “window of opportunity for de-escalation and diplomacy”. Meanwhile, Johnson is expected to continue diplomatic efforts in another trip to Europe this week. According to the report, a Downing Street spokesperson averred that Johnson would “work tirelessly alongside our allies to get Russia to step back from the brink".
Number 10 did not confirm which world leaders UK PM is expected to speak with but the media outlet stated, it is understood that Johnson is eager to engage with Nordic and Baltic countries. The Labour party in the UK had said at the weekend that Britain's lawmakers must learn lessons from the “chaos” of the Afghanistan evacuation and help citizens flee from Ukraine.
A plane of the Ukrainian airline SkyUp that flew from the island of Madeira to Kyiv was reported hovering in the sky, stranded, unable to land on Monday due to an immediate ban on the aircraft's entry into the airspace of Ukraine by its carrier. The advisory was issued by the firm that owns the aircraft at the time it was still in the sky, already flying towards Kyiv, according to Russian state newspaper Pravda.
Unable to decide where to land the commercial plane with tail number UR-SQO had to remain in the sky. It was operating flight PQ0902 on the route Funchal (Madeira, Portugal) - Boryspil (Ukraine) when suddenly the plane was banned to head towards its destination. The airline then managed to arrange an immediate landing at the nearest airport to the territory of Ukraine in Chisinau. It also organized a transfer for 175 passengers to Kyiv.
Embassy of Ukraine in Moldova wrote in a statement that at the request of the owner of the aircraft, it has will made arrangements to ensure that the passengers of SkyUp airlines were commuted to Ukraine safely.
Russia’s defense ministry has defended the ‘Union Courage 2022’ with the Belarusian forces saying that the joint exercise is “planned to work out the tasks of suppressing and repelling external aggression during a defensive operation, as well as countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State,” a Russian Defense Ministry statement read. While Moscow refuses to disclose the exact number of troops currently in Belarus for the drills, NATO has expressed concerns that Russia has amassed an additional 30,000 troops on the Belarusian side while Washington called the Belarusian military drills a specter of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a hanging threat to Europe.
White House described the Russian military drills in Belarus as “concerning.” Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki told a briefing that it is “certainly more of an escalatory and not a de-escalatory action, as it relates to those troops and the military exercises.”
An updated map on Russian troop positions near Ukraine. [Credit: VAJRA: The Strategic Forum/Twitter]
United States has completely rejected the Russian defense ministry’s claims that its navy ‘chased’ a US submarine after it violated Russian territorial waters near the disputed Kuril islands. Washington denied carrying out any military operations in Russian territorial waters in the pacific near the Far East islands where Russia is holding the military drills. Russia accused Washington of “breaking international law” citing national security threat for Moscow.
The incident comes at the time of high tensions between Moscow and the US over Russian troop concentration near Ukraine. Russia says that the US submarine refused to obey orders of its Pacific Fleet to surface immediately.
[Credit: AP]
The US Navy ignored Russian military warnings that asked the submarine to leave the country's waters, the Russian defense ministry informed in a statement. It added that a Russian Navy frigate “chased off the US sub.” Later US military attaché in Moscow was summoned by the Russian government over the alleged ‘violation.’ "In connection with the violation by the US Navy submarine of the state border of the Russian Federation, the defense attaché at the US embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian defense ministry," the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.
The four southernmost Kuril Islands that lie north of Japan's Hokkaido island are disputed territories between Russia and Japan.
"There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters," Captain Kyle Raines, a US military spokesman, said in a statement.
"I will not comment on the precise location of our submarines but we do fly, sail, and operate safely in international waters," the statement further read.
The US and Belarusian defense chiefs held a rare telephonic dialogue where they each discussed the "miscalculation" during Russia-Belarus joint military drills, the Pentagon said in a statement. The talks came as tensions are at all-time high over the Kremlin's amassing of troops on the frontier with Ukraine and now the Belarusian border. As Russian troops held live-fire drills at the Belarusian border, NATO activated warnings and stepped up the urgency for the West to intervene.
Russia's deployment of missiles, heavy armor, and machine-gun-toting on the frontier with Kyiv is a "dangerous moment" for European security, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said as he warned of a full-fledged invasion. US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley in talks with General Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Viktor Gulevich of Belarus discussed the “issues of concern" related to regional security.
"The phone call facilitated communication between both leaders to reduce chances of miscalculation and gain perspectives on current European security," the Pentagon said in the statement.
Ukraine has advised all the commercial airlines to avoid flying over the Black Sea from Monday to Saturday due to Russian naval exercises that will go on for 10-days with Belarusian forces. Russia has seized at least six of the strategic Black Sea ports, a move widely criticized by Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has reportedly stated that the Sea of Azov was completely blocked by the Russian military, and the Black Sea was fully cut off by Russian forces.
France reacted to the Russia-Belarus war drills, which has witnessed the largest troops deployment since the Cold War as a “violent gesture". "Those in Ukraine should depart now via commercial or private means,” meanwhile the US said in an immediate advisory.
Russia has activated ‘coastal warnings’ and ‘aviation danger alert’ NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) near Norway’s southeastern Barents Sea as sounds of missile and gunfire resonated. Reports suggest that Russia has blocked an area from the Kolguyev Island in the east to several tens of nautical miles west of the maritime delimitation line with Norway, an approximate distance of about 650 kilometers. In the entire coastline of the Barents- and White Seas long-range missiles are launched.
In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service a pair of Tu-22M3 bombers of the Russian air force taxi before takeoff at an air base in Russia. [Credit: AP]
US embassy in Ukraine tweeted that "under the pretext of military exercises, Russia restricts Ukraine's maritime sovereignty, limits freedom of navigation in the Black Sea/Sea of Azov, & impedes maritime traffic essential to Ukraine's economy".
A view of a Tu-22M3 bomber of the Russian air force seen from the cockpit of another such plane during a training flight. Two Tu-22M3 long-range bombers of the Russian air force. [Credit: AP]
More than 30 warships entered near the Crimea peninsula as part of wider military drills, the RIA news agency reported.
Effective Monday, airlines “are advised not to fly... over this area, and to plan optimal routes in advance, taking into account the current situation,” Ukraine’s state air traffic service said.
Only the airspace over the territory of Ukraine is open for the aircraft and planes to transit. While Kyiv’s officials said that they see “no point” in closing down their air corridors, Dutch airline KLM - part of Air France - stopped flying to Ukraine and Germany’s Lufthansa followed the lead.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the United States of waging a “propaganda campaign” against Russia as the US President Joe Biden held talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and told him that the US will respond ‘decisively’ to any threats of invasion. Russia is accusing the US of stoking “panic” after the US national security adviser warned that the Russian invasion was ‘imminent.’