As Russian President Vladimir Putin has concentrated more than 70% of the troops that would be required for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, chair of world policy and international relations, Russian State University for the Humanities (RGGU) on Monday, February 14, blamed the “external elements” for worsening the geopolitical turmoil between Moscow and Kyiv.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's executive editor, Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Vladimir Federovich PRYAKHIN appeared to blame the United States, EU and the NATO alliance, when asked about the satellite imagery that appeared to show an intense troop buildup on Ukraine’s frontier with Kyiv. Republic interviewed the geopolitical expert on Russia’s regional affairs as Western and Ukrainian intelligence officials warned an ‘imminent’ invasion threat from Russia and officials have been leading diplomatic efforts to avert war.

“They (US and NATO) would be very glad if tomorrow a war starts between Russia and Ukraine,” asserted Vladimir Federovich, adding that Russia does not want to invade the Ukrainians.

Federovich’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict resonated with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s who had earlier, for the first time, broke monthlong public silence on the standoff, blaming NATO for the political tensions. Although Putin still left the West wondering about his next move, Moscow is still open to diplomacy, Putin iterated in a defiant tone against Washington.

In the exclusive interview with Republic, Vladimir Federovich PRYAKHIN appeared to suggest the same rhetoric as he outlined the trade cooperation and demographic similarities between Russia and Ukraine. He also appeared to compare the Kyiv-Russia ties with that of India and Moscow. The regional security expert asserted that NATO was using Ukraine as "a tool" in its efforts to contain Russia, a narrative often hurled by the Russian leader, and eventually lure the two sides into war.

Washington has rejected Russia’s dismissal of an invasion threat. “When the fox is screaming from the top of the henhouse that he’s scared of the chickens, which is essentially what they’re doing, that fear isn’t reported as a statement of fact,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “We know who the fox is in this case. We have seen the buildup of troops at the border,” she added.

'We will not attack', Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had rejected the ‘West’s remarks’ stating that Russia in such scenarios, has always been compared to a bear — “and a bear can’t climb on the roof of a chicken coop. It’s too heavy.” He then pointed at NATO’s military expansion in the East as he accused the West of bringing its military to Russia’s doorstep.

During his conversation with Republic Media Network, regional expert Federovich said that Russia has perceived Ukraine as land that bore cultural similarity and that there is no risk for a large-scale war. His remarks echoed a statement made by Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov earlier yesterday (February 13), wherein he said that Russia has no intentions of invading Ukraine, as claimed by the US “even if talks on security guarantees faltered.”