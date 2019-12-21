Russia: Vladimir Putin Says 'nobody Knows' Origin Of Climate Change, Backs Trump

President of Russia Vladimir Putin said on December 19 that nobody knows the 'origin of climate change' and also backed the President of United States Donald Trump who has been impeached. While attending the annual end-of-year news conference and answering the questions posed by journalists, Putin cast his doubt on global warming to be a 'man-made issue'. The Russian President further elaborates that 'it could be the process of the universe' where the temperature of the earth rises and cools down at its own time.

Read - Vladimir Putin Drops A Cryptic Hint About Quitting Russian Presidency In 2024

According to the Russian President, the 'history of the earth' has many occurrences of 'cooling and warming' of the planet. Putin also said that it is the small angle in the axis of rotation of the earth or its orbit around the sun which could 'push the planet' into the serious change in the climate. These statements by Putin came when tens of thousands of scientists have acquired overwhelming amounts of data to the man-made destabilization of Earth's environment and the significance of limiting current and future greenhouse gas emissions.

Read - Russian President Putin Says, WADA Doping Ban 'not Justified'

Backs Donald Trump

During the same conference, Putin also clarified his stance in supporting the impeached US President Donald Trump and said that he is accused of 'fabricated reasons'. The Democrat-led House of Representatives voted 230 to 197 to impeach Trump of 'abuse of power' and 229 to 198 for the second charge of 'obstruction of Congress'. However, Putin believes that now when these charges are scheduled to be under trial in the Republican-led Senate, Trump will be acquitted.

Read - 'Foreigners Have No Locus Standi': MEA's Raveesh Kumar On Anti-CAA Agitation

Even White House said after Congress impeached Trump, that Senate will exonerate him and 'set things in order'. Trump has already dismissed the impeachment proceedings since it all started in September and addressed it as 'hoax' now wants to get over with the process. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the statements made by the radical left as 'atrocious lies'. The impeachment charges will now be presented for a trial in the Republican-controlled US Senate next month, and it has been speculated that Trump is likely to be acquitted.

Read - Russian President Vladimir Putin Still Uses Windows XP: Reports

Read - Putin: Trump Impeachment ‘far-fetched,’ Senate Will Acquit

(With agency inputs)