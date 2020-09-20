EU Representative Confirms US Cannot Trigger Return Of Iranian Sanctions

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell rejected the unilateral decision of the United States to return all sanctions on Iran through “snapback mechanism”. Borrell said in a statement that the US unilaterally ceased participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) in May 2018 and has not participated in any JCPoA-related activities since then.

“It cannot, therefore, be considered to be a JCPOA participant State and cannot initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions under the UN Security Council resolution 2231,” the statement read.

Borrell, the coordinator of the JCPoA Joint Commission, said that the commitment of lifting arms embargo continues to apply and he will do everything possible to ensure the preservation and full implementation of the Iran nuclear deal. He stressed that the JCPoA remains a key pillar of the global non-proliferation architecture as it addresses Iran’s nuclear programme in a comprehensive manner.

“I call on all to do their utmost to preserve the agreement and to refrain from any action that could be perceived as an escalation in the current situation,” he urged.

The Iran nuclear deal was enshrined in a UNSC resolution which still names the US as a participant and the Trump administration has been arguing on the technicality that Washington could still trigger a snapback. US State Secretary Mike Pompeo announced on September 19 that the 30-day process for the return of all sanctions has ended and all provisions of the UN Security Council resolution are back.

UN chief's stand

Meanwhile, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has reportedly expressed his inability to take any action on the return of all sanctions on Iran declared by the United States. The United Nations officials provide support to the Security Council to ensure the proper implementation of sanctions as UN chief appoints independent experts to monitor it.

