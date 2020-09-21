Pompeo Says 'maximum Pressure' Campaign To Continue Until Iran Stops 'bloodshed'

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo reiterated that the “maximum pressure” campaign of the United States on Iran will continue until it stops “bloodshed.” Pompeo’s statement comes amid US’ attempt to return all Iranian sanctions which are set to expire in mid-October under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).

“Our maximum pressure campaign on the Iranian regime will continue until Iran stops spreading chaos, violence, and bloodshed,” the top US diplomat said in a statement.

Earlier on September 20, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign has turned into “maximum isolation” of the United States. Britain, France, and Germany have opposed the snapback and told the UN Security Council, that they need sanctions relief for Iran to preserve the nuclear agreement.

“America's maximum pressure against Iran, in its political and legal aspects, has turned into America's maximum isolation,” Rouhani said during a televised cabinet meeting.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif had urged the global community to oppose the “bullying” nature of the United States sanctions or expect to face similar sanctions in future. The Iranian foreign minister claimed that Tehran will be able to fulfil its weapon requirements with the help of strategic partners like Russia and China.

EU rejects US declarations

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell rejected the unilateral decision of the United States to return all sanctions on Iran through “snapback mechanism”. Borrell said in a statement that the US unilaterally ceased participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) in May 2018 and has not participated in any JCPoA-related activities since then.

Borrell, the coordinator of the JCPoA Joint Commission, said that the commitment of lifting arms embargo continues to apply and he will do everything possible to ensure the preservation and full implementation of the Iran nuclear deal. He stressed that the JCPoA remains a key pillar of the global non-proliferation architecture as it addresses Iran’s nuclear programme in a comprehensive manner.

“It cannot, therefore, be considered to be a JCPOA participant State and cannot initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions under the UN Security Council resolution 2231,” the statement read.

(Image: AP)