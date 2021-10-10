Russia Will Protect Tajikistan In Case Of Cross Border Attack: Deputy FM

The Russian Federation will protect Tajikistan in the event of an incursion from bordering Afghanistan, the country's deputy Foreign Minister was quoted as saying by Interfax News Agency. On Friday, Andrei Rudenko said that he was aware that the newly minted Taliban administration was struggling to control the country's north but “hopefully” they would not perpetuate a cross border offensive. Located in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar, Tajikistan holds Russia's largest international military base. Soon after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, Moscow reinforced the base with new, advanced military guns.

"All necessary assistance will be provided to Tajikistan if required, both within the (Moscow-led) Collective Security Treaty Organisation framework and bilaterally," Deputy Foreign Minister said, adding that there were reports that “Taliban cannot control the situation in northern Afghanistan”. “Still, we hope they will honour the promises they have made (about not attacking neighbours)," Rudenko added.

In September, Moscow reinforced its military bases in Tajikistan with new machine guns. According to a report by The Frontier Post, a fresh batch of 12.7 mm heavy machine guns NSV “Utyos” entered service with the 201st Russian military base to enhance its combat capabilities. Notably, the arms are specifically designed to destroy manpower, lightly armoured targets, fortified firing points and enemy air assets.

Russia apprehensive about international borders

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin had opened talks with the Taliban, Moscow has expressed clear apprehensions against the Islamist ideology destabilising international borders. Earlier this week, Moscow and New Delhi joined hands to firewall Central Asian countries bordering the conflict-hit Afghanistan. Notably, conflict and violence have escalated in Afghanistan since the Taliban took complete charge of the country, forming a government encompassing internationally wanted terrorists. Additionally, the fall of Kabul to the insurgents have also triggered fears that neighbouring countries, including Tajikistan, which shares an 843 miles long border with Afghanistan, could be used to launch terror operations.

Image: mfa_russia/Twitter