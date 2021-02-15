Russia: Women Form 'solidarity Chain' In Support Of Navalny's Wife And Political Prisoners

Supporters of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny came out to residential courtyards and shined their cellphone flashlights on February 14 in a display of unity, despite efforts by authorities to extinguish the demonstrations. The protesters were calling for the release of Navalny and other political activists who have been detained in recent weeks. According to Associated Press, several hundred women even formed human chains in Moscow and St Petersburg, using Valentine’s Day to express support for the wife of Navalny and political prisoners.

Hundreds of women formed a “solidarity chain” along a street in the capital’s historic city centre to highlight the plight of those they see as political prisoners. Navalny’s team even sent photos of small groups with lit-up cellphones in cities from Siberia to the Moscow region. The group had called on residents in large cities to shine torches, or wave candles or lights from their phones at 8pm and to publish photos of their actions on social media.

Despite being warned of arrests and hefty fines by law enforcers, his supporters had chosen the day of love to support the man who has fearlessly stood against Putin’s “corrupt” administration. As per official’s records, Russian authorities have detained thousands of people since the protests emerged late in January. Earlier this month, close allies of the Kremlin critic declared a moratorium on street rallies till spring. However, they urged his supporters to show support to the 44-year old by gathering outside their homes for 15 minutes on the occasion of Valentine’s day, flashing their cellphone torches and arranging lit candles in the shape of a heart.

According to reports, the demonstrations on Sunday were inspired by the anti-Lukashenko movement in Belarus, where giant protests in the autumn were followed by such action in the wake of the authoritarian leader’s disputed re-election, which evidence strongly suggests was rigged. It is worth noting that several protests in support of Kremlin-critic have ended in more than 10,000 arrests across the country. Navalny’s team has said that they do not intend to organise more massive demonstrations before the spring, favouring more targeted actions instead.

Navalny returns to court

This comes as Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who reappeared in a court on Friday, February 12 for a trial on defamation charges, mocked Russian President Vladimir Putin and criticised the judge. Navalny backed his lawyer's request to replace the judge, saying she needs to enrol herself in a school to improve her knowledge of the law. Navalny is accused of defaming the World War II veteran, who appeared in a video last year promoting a constitutional reform that extended Putin's term limit as President by two years.



Navalny was arrested by the Russian authorities soon after returning from Germany last month, where he had been since August 2020 for treatment. Navalny was flown to Berlin from Russia last year after he fell ill during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Upon landing in Germany, doctors concluded Navalny had been poisoned using Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. Navalny was in a medically-induced coma for almost a month following which he was kept in the hospital for recovery treatment.



