Two Russian Aircraft Intercept US Air Force Bomber Over Black Sea In 'unsafe Manner'

A US Air Force B-52 bomber, on August 28, was intercepted by two Russian aircraft in “unsafe and unprofessional” manner above the black sea and in international waters, the US Air force in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs said. In a statement, they also revealed that both the Russian pilots crossed within 100 feet of the nose of the America aircraft multiple times in addition to causing turbulence to the B-52 restricting its ability to manoeuvre. Following the incident, America has asked Russia to fly their aircraft “withing international standards” to refrain from jeopardizing flights of other aircraft.

"Actions like these increase the potential for midair collisions, are unnecessary and inconsistent with good airmanship and international flight rules. While the Russian aircraft were operating in international airspace, they jeopardized the safety of flight of the aircraft involved. We expect them to operate within international standards set to ensure safety and prevent accidents," Gen. Jeff Harrigian, US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, said in the statement.

Following American President Donald Trump’s institutions, the B-52 flight flew over 30 NATO countries on August 28. The flights were not only aimed at “demonstrating NATO solidarity, enhancing readiness but also to provide training opportunities aimed at enhancing interoperability for all participating aircrews from the U.S. and NATO allies”

Read: Elon Musk Confirms 'serious' Cyberattack On Tesla By Russian Citizen

Read: Russian Submarine Surfaces Near Alaska During War Exercise

Russia's army drill

All this comes amid flaring tensions between the erstwhile enemies, On the same day, the Russian navy conducted major manoeuvres near the coast of Alaska with dozens of warships and aircraft in a show of power. As per the reports, it is the biggest such drill that took place in the region since Soviet times. Russia’s navy chief, Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov is reported to have said that more than 50 warships and nearly 40 aircraft participated in the military exercise in the Bering Sea.

Read: Russia Navy Conducts Major War Games Near Alaska Involving Over 50 Warships, 40 Aircraft

Read: Rajnath Expected To Visit Russia Next Week To Attend SCO Meet

Image credits: US Embassy New Zealand